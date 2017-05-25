LOVE IT

A dashing bodyguard for newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the Internet’s latest crush when his photos went viral

Drake won a record 13 trophies at the Billboard Music Awards, surpassing previous record holder Adele

‘I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball.’

Miley Cyrus, lamenting that she will never live down her 2013 music video for “Wrecking Ball,” during an interview on the Zach Sang Show

Former Vice President (and ice cream lover) Joe Biden is the inspiration for a new Cornell Dairy flavor called Big Red, White & Biden

At her wedding to James Matthews, Pippa Middleton wore a high-collared lace gown by Giles Deacon, guaranteed to appear in bridal look books for years to come

LEAVE IT

Web users dissented after an annual poll announced that Five Guys had dethroned In-N-Out Burger as the most loved American burger brand

Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata performed their final sketches on Saturday Night Live after nine, seven and four seasons, respectively

A line of pastel rompers for men–branded the “RompHim”–set the Internet abuzz after the designers launched a viral campaign to fund the clothing design

The feud between pop divas Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appeared to rage on when Perry dropped a new single, “Swish Swish,” which includes the lyrics “‘Cause you’re a joker/And I’m a courtside killer queen”

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus finally succumbed to the age of digital entertainment, ending its 146-year run with a bittersweet show in Uniondale, N.Y.

