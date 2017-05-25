Milestones

DIED

Roger Moore, the British actor known for playing the third incarnation of secret agent James Bond, at 89. Moore had been a UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 1991 and was passionate about preventing animal cruelty.

> Singer Chris Cornell, a key figure in the U.S. grunge-rock movement, who fronted the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, at 52.

> Dina Merrill, the heiress who defied her rich parents to become an actor and starred in many mid–20th century movies, at 93.

RULED

Same-sex marriage as legal in Taiwan, a first-of-its-kind decision in Asia. According to Taiwan’s Constitutional Court, the island’s current laws, which defined marriage as heterosexual, violated the constitution.

HIRED

James Hackett, as the chief executive of Ford Motor Company, in a bid to refocus the company’s strategy. Hackett replaces CEO Mark Fields after less than three years on the job.

This appears in the June 05, 2017 issue of TIME.