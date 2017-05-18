What You Said About ...

TRUMP AFTER HOURS

“I won!” Late Show host Stephen Colbert exclaimed after President Trump described him as a “no-talent guy” in an interview accompanying Michael Scherer and Zeke J. Miller’s May 22 cover story. “Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name?” Colbert joked. Kathie Cook of Sequim, Wash., said the article’s most “telling” insight was Trump’s frustration over the press coverage of his presidency–coverage that, she added, “is playing a critical role in holding people accountable.” For Igor Shpudejko of Goodyear, Ariz., however, what stood out most was Scherer and Miller’s observation that Trump seemed to be enjoying “the trappings of power.” And, he added, “Who wouldn’t?”

SECRETS OF THE CANINE MIND

Jeffrey Kluger’s May 22 feature about new research on how dogs think got high marks as a “well-observed article” in a tweet from dog trainer and pet behaviorist Karen Wild. But readers Susan Brown of Brookeville, Md., and A.A. Lloyd of Asheville, N.C., both argued that a study Kluger described–in which a psychologist faked a heart attack while walking a dog and the dog did not look for help–did not account for whether dogs can tell the difference between a fake crisis and a real crisis. Meanwhile, reader Jane Mesches of Frisco, Texas, sent an email “signed” by Mickie, her family dog, to provide firsthand proof of the dog-human communication described in the story: “I can attest to the fact that the gaze works. I use the gaze at dinnertime, and I get fed.”

STAR WARS AT 40

The Star Wars experts on TIME’s entertainment and technology teams are marking the franchise’s 40th anniversary by ranking its 40 most iconic scenes. But you don’t need to be obsessed with the films to recognize these moments (“May the Force be with you,” Admiral Ackbar’s famous “It’s a trap!” line) given their cultural influence. See the full list at time.com/starwars40

UNITED STATES OF ROMANCE

TIME Labs mapped data on 116 million “interstate marriages” to show whom Americans are most likely to marry, based on home state. See the full list at time.com/soul-states

Texans who marry out of state disproportionately fall for Louisianans, at a rate that’s 4.14 times the national average.

