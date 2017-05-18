This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 TEENS ARE DRINKING LESS

CDC data shows that the prevalence of underage teen drinking in 2015 was 32.8%–its lowest point since 1991, when the rate was 50.8%.

2 PEOPLE WITH HIV ARE LIVING LONGER

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A report in Lancet HIV that analyzed data from over 88,000 people in 18 cohort studies worldwide showed that people infected with HIV in recent years are living roughly 10 years longer than those who were infected in the 1990s, largely thanks to anti-HIV drugs and improved health care.

3 EXERCISE KEEPS YOUR CELLS YOUNGER

A large, multiyear study in Preventive Medicine found that people’s telomeres–the parts of DNA that get shorter as we age–were significantly longer in those who exercised often, compared with those who were sedentary.

–J.Z.

Write to Julia Zorthian at julia.zorthian@time.com.

This appears in the May 29, 2017 issue of TIME.