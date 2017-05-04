Milestones

DIED

Swiss climber Ueli Steck, who set several Alpine records, while preparing to climb Mount Everest, at 40.

> Author Robert M. Pirsig, who wrote the philosophical novel Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, at 88.

> Jean Stein, known for her pioneering oral histories including 1982’s Edie: American Girl, at 83.

DECLARED

A form of bankruptcy by Puerto Rico, which owes creditors some $73 billion. Governor Ricardo Rosselló requested bankruptcy protection to restructure the U.S. territory’s debts in court.

RESIGNED

Bill Shine, as co-president of Fox News, following the dramatic ousters of host Bill O’Reilly and chief executive Roger Ailes amid allegations of sexual harassment.

SIGNED

An agreement between the Writers Guild of America and movie and TV studios on May 2, averting a strike at the last moment.

This appears in the May 15, 2017 issue of TIME.