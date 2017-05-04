What You Said About ...

THE TIME 100

Sarah Deschamps of Naples, Fla., was one of many readers who praised TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people, calling it a much-needed reminder that “there are people reaching high, and bringing us up with them.” Others thought the issue was missing several players, including former TIME 100 members Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Elon Musk. Refinery29’s Sesali Bowen, meanwhile, spotlighted the diverse range of talent TIME recognized, both on the list and as writers. “Not only is TIME honoring people of color as influential, it also trusts that people of color are among the experts who can support its claims,” she wrote. “To all of the other awarding bodies and institutions: This is how it’s done.”

Many readers responded literally to the cover line on TIME’s April 24 issue, in which Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg opened up about life after losing her husband. Patricia Hathaway of Annapolis, Md., said that Sandberg managed to convey the feelings she has been “unable to express” in the wake of the loss of her husband of 27 years. But Ron Hoag of Oviedo, Fla., whose daughter died two years ago, noted that Sandberg’s struggle is not new: “It’s unfortunate that it takes someone with Ms. Sandberg’s network and stature to bring the subject of grief to everyone’s attention.” As Mary Ann Wolpert of Lancaster, Pa., a nurse who has worked in bereavement care for 40 years, put it, “We all live in a bubble until the unthinkable happens.”

On April 25, dozens of the world’s most influential people gathered at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center for the annual TIME 100 gala. “Influence has a cost,” said TIME editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs during her opening remarks, citing the challenges of effecting change in business, politics, health care and more. “But the reward is great as well, [especially] for those who bring us together.”

