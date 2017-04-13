LOVE IT

The play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a sequel to J.K. Rowling’s novels, won a record-breaking nine trophies at Britain’s Olivier Awards.

MTV will eliminate gender-specific acting categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards in May.

An IKEA store arranged a toilet display to resemble Game of Thrones’ infamous Iron Throne.

‘Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer.’

Victoria Beckham, formerly known as Posh Spice, in an interview with Elle U.K.

Alec Baldwin continues his streak of impersonating powerful head honchos in the animated movie The Boss Baby, which topped the U.S. box office two weeks in a row.

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj will host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29. Trump isn’t attending.

LEAVE IT

A culinary innovator tweeted a picture of cheesy pizza topped with marshmallow Peeps, to widespread discussion and disgust.

An Israeli Labor Party election has been postponed because it conflicted with a Britney Spears concert scheduled to take place on the same day in July.

Former Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother Marc found themselves in a situation when they were indicted for a second time on charges of federal tax evasion.

Marvel Comics is taking disciplinary action against an Indonesian artist who inserted messages perceived as religiously intolerant into a recent issue of X-Men Gold.

Some Twitter users were angry when the Chicago Tribune, tweeting about the couple’s breakup, referred to Aaron Rodgers as actor Olivia Munn’s “boyfriend” rather than as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback. Women are often described in similar ways, many pointed out.

This appears in the April 24, 2017 issue of TIME.