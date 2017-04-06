Milestones

DIED

Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks, known for his version of “Sweet Home Chicago,” at 83.

> James Rosenquist, whose powerful graphic style and painted montages helped define the 1960s Pop Art movement, at 83.

> Serial killer Donald Harvey, nicknamed the Angel of Death for murdering dozens of patients under his care in Ohio and Kentucky hospitals, after an attack in his prison cell, at 64.

LEFT

J.Crew, by executive creative director Jenna Lyons, following the retailer’s plummeting sales. Chief executive Millard Drexler said he and Lyons, who has helped define high street fashion since joining the company in 1990, agreed that it was “time for a change.”

HIT

Two home runs, by San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, making him the first pitcher to homer twice on Major League Baseball’s opening day.

SURPASSED

Ford, by Tesla, in market value for the first time. The electric-car firm co-founded by Elon Musk surged to about $48.2 billion in value, compared with Ford’s $45.6 billion. Globally in 2016, Tesla sold 76,230 vehicles; Ford sold more than 2.6 million.

This appears in the April 17, 2017 issue of TIME.