This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:

1 VENDING-MACHINE DELAYS COULD LEAD TO HEALTHIER CHOICES

The Rush University Medical Center developed a vending machine that told customers it would wait 25 seconds before dispensing unhealthy items. Overall, researchers saw a 2% to 5% increase in the proportion of healthy snacks purchased, without a decrease in snack sales.

2 PLAYING TETRIS AFTER TRAUMA CAN HELP PREVENT PTSD

A study in Molecular Psychiatry found that people involved in car accidents who played Tetris at the hospital after recalling details of the accident had fewer symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder than those who did not.

3 DEEP BREATHING MAY ACTUALLY CALM BRAIN ACTIVITY

A Science study found that a group of nerves that regulates breathing in the brains of mice has a direct connection to the brain arousal center. Translation: deep breathing may make people feel calmer because it slows brain activity.

