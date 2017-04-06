What You Said About ...

REBUILDING THE U.S.

Reader Will Heinzel of Auburn, Ala., thanked TIME for an “excellent” look at the state of American infrastructure. The April 10 cover package “really got me thinking about the problems,” he wrote. Doug Cram of Lopez Island, Wash., who expressed hope that those in power will focus on the solutions TIME highlighted, said the issue “brought back a flood of sad memories” of “forward-thinking” infrastructure projects that never came to pass. However, Laurence Siegel of Manteno, Ill., wondered whether, as a nation, “we even know what we need” to solve these problems, and Bonnie Gosliner of San Anselmo, Calif., was disappointed that the cover’s illustration didn’t include one solution we do know about: bicycle paths.

HOME OF THE FUTURE

Karl Vick’s April 3 story on retirement-friendly mobile-home communities drew praise from many who are familiar with such places–including Caroline Marlette, a former resident of the town profiled in the article, who said that Vick “accurately describes the people and the lifestyle” there. Dan and Fanny D’Amelio, who live in a senior park in Yucaipa, Calif., said they have told their children to look for a similar situation when they think about retiring. But Jan Guthrie of St. Paul, Ore., a former housing director for the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, noted that, though the article “only briefly” mentions potential exploitation of low-income and elderly residents, she has seen problems firsthand. “Make sure you read the lease in advance, and talk to the folks living there first,” she advised.

FINDING HOME

On the arrival of the latest installment of TIME’s yearlong multimedia project following Syrian refugee mothers and their babies, Africa bureau chief Aryn Baker–seen here center, with video producer Francesca Trianni (left) and photographer Lynsey Addario (right)–says it’s been a “roller coaster” to “share the joys and fears of the three families as we embark on this extraordinary journey with them.” Learn more in this issue on page 34 and at time.com/findinghome

BACK IN TIME: NOV. 23, 1970

This week’s look at Sesame Street (page 44) is just the latest time that the kid’s show has made news. Read this issue from 1970–a year after the show’s debut–at time.com/vault.

“O.K., Sesame Street isn’t perfect. But it began something. Walt Disney opened up character animation. Sesame Street opened children’s TV to taste and wit and substance. It made the climate right for improvement.”

–Animator Chuck Jones, quoted in TIME

This appears in the April 17, 2017 issue of TIME.