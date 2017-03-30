For the Record

‘We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.’

Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, withdrawing his health care bill before a scheduled vote on March 24; it did not have the support it needed to pass

‘This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back.’

Theresa May, British Prime Minister, announcing on March 29 the formal notification of Britain’s departure from the European Union

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

15,000

Number of steps people should walk daily to keep their hearts healthy, according to a study of 111 middle-aged Scottish postal-service workers in the International Journal of Obesity

15%

Percentage of female undergraduates at the University of Texas at Austin who reported having been raped while enrolled, in a newly released survey conducted by and across the statewide UT system in fall 2015 and early spring 2016; officials described the full study as the nation’s most comprehensive look into sexual assaults in higher education ever

‘History has shown that if you want progress, you need to enforce it.’

Thorsteinn Viglundsson, Social Affairs and Equality Minister of Iceland, speaking in support of a law that would mandate that employers show they pay men and women equally; on March 28, the country became the first to introduce such legislation

Mice

A study found humans have provided them homes for 15,000 years–longer than thought

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Men

Scientists reported that treatments for low testosterone did not improve cognitive function

‘White House announces Jared Kushner is now responsible for everything.’

The Huffington Post, responding to White House plans to place the President’s adviser and son-in-law atop a new Administration office empowered to reform wide swaths of the federal government, in addition to earlier reports that Kushner would also work on trade deals and Middle East peace talks

$50,000,000

Estimated value of a 706-carat diamond found in Sierra Leone; the pastor whose digging team made the discovery surprised some by entrusting the diamond’s sale to the revenue-strapped government rather than selling it himself on the black market

‘Why, just because of one Daesh, kill everyone?’

Ali Abdulghani, resident of Western Mosul, questioning U.S.-led airstrikes on ISIS–or Daesh–targets in which Iraqi officials believe as many as 200 civilians were killed, a nearly unprecedented toll for a U.S. air mission in Iraq; the U.S. is investigating the airstrike but acknowledged on March 28 that there was a “fair chance” it was responsible

SOURCES: JAMA; NEW YORK TIMES; PROCEEDINGS OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the April 10, 2017 issue of TIME.