Disney’s remake of Aladdin dominated the box office over Memorial Day weekend, grossing a total of nearly $113 million.

Aladdin is the latest in a slate of live-action remakes of some of Disney’s most beloved tales. The updated version of the 1992 movie stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott and draws inspiration from the animated classic.

The release of Aladdin follows the premiere of a live-action version of Dumbo in March, which starred Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Eva Green. Tim Burton directed the film, which expands on the original narrative by adding a human family to care for the beloved circus elephant.

Disney is set to release several more remakes of animated favorites, and many, including Mulan and The Lion King come from the company’s famed Renaissance period, which started in 1989 and captivated a generation of viewers with songs and characters that remain influential today.

Here’s every live-action movie Disney has planned through 2020.

