A Florida Man Died Finding Out Whether Bulletproof Vest 'Still Worked'

By Dominique Rowe
September 12, 2016

Juan Mendez, 23, was fatally shot in the chest on Saturday after musing out loud whether a bulletproof vest he had just put on “still worked.”

The man’s cousin reportedly pulled out a gun and said “Let’s see,” stated a Tampa Police report cited by the Guardian.

Alexandro Garibaldi, 24, initially told police that Mendez was shot by a rogue bullet. However, a witness later came forward with a different version of events, and a damaged bulletproof vest was found in the house, the Guardian reports.

Garibaldi is being held without bail on a charge of manslaughter and felon in possession of weapon.

[Guardian]

