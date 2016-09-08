Orlando shooting survivor Tony Marrero came onto Thursday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show expecting to share the story of his inspiring recovery, but little did he know that he would also be meeting one of his idols: Katy Perry.

After Marrero — who was shot four times inside Pulse nightclub — revealed that he had been listening to Perry’s song “Rise” to keep himself motivated since the June attack, DeGeneres invited the Prism artist to join them on stage.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Perry and Marrero tearfully embraced before sitting down for an emotional chat that concluded with her offering to pay the tuition for his first year of film school. “I heard that you’re creative — just like me — and you have dreams and you want to go out there and do good and fulfill them,” she said. “And I heard that you want to go to film school, so I personally want to pay for your first year at film school.”

Watch the full video below.

[h/t Uproxx]

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.