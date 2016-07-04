Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez are collaborating on a song that will benefit the victims of last month’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
The Hamilton creator took to Twitter Monday morning to tease the duet, writing, “I have a treat for you at noon. A taste of some new music you don’t need tickets to hear.”
He then followed up with a behind-the-scenes clip of himself and J. Lo in the recording studio. “Sooo @JLo & yours truly went in on a tune that will benefit [Somos Orlando] here’s a taste!”
Proceeds from the track — which will be called “Love Make the World Go Round” — will go to Somos Orlando, a nonprofit organization that seeks to “address the long-term needs for mental health services that are culturally competent and bilingual.”