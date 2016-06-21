Justice Department Sends $1 Million to Florida Police After Orlando Shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice will send $1 million in emergency funds to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and providing resources to aid the families of the 49 dead and 53 wounded in the June 12 terror attack.

In a statement from Orlando, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the state would be able to apply to have $1 million in funds distributed to the police departments that aided in the response and investigation of the June 12 terror attack. Lynch said the funds will be made available as quickly as possible to help cover overtime costs and other burdens. The Department will also offer counseling for first responders.

“In their bravery, they shoulder the dangers visited upon us and carry that weight long after the smoke has cleared,” Lynch said. “We will continue to make any and all resources available to them as this investigation unfolds.”

The Department is also providing resources to the families of victims including funds to cover health expenses, travel, and other costs.

During her Tuesday trip to Orlando, Lynch met with law enforcement officials and family members of victims. On June 12, Mateen opened fire inside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando killing dozens. In the midst of a standoff with police, Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS in a phone call to 911.

On Monday, the Department of Justice and the FBI faced scrutiny for redacting portions of the transcript of Mateen’s 911 call that mentioned ISIS and terrorists. By the late afternoon, the Department reversed course and released an unedited version. “I am in Orlando and I did the shootings,” Mateen is recorded as telling emergency dispatchers.

The investigation into Mateen, who federal officials interviewed three times over several years, is ongoing. Lynch said Tuesday investigators are “looking into everything” when it comes to Mateen and what led to the horrific attack, but would not give specifics on the ongoing investigation.

