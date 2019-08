As violence erupted across Paris on Friday evening, leaving dozens of people dead, two explosions were heard at the Stade de France stadium, where France and Germany were playing a soccer game.

The explosions were “loud enough to penetrate the sounds of cheering fans,” the Associated Press reports, but the game continued after the blasts were heard, even as French President Francois Hollande was evacuated.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A Financial Times tweeted from the game:

Contact us at editors@time.com.