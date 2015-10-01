These Are All the College Campus Shootings in 2015

The shooting at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday, which killed one and injured three, is the 52nd shooting on school grounds this year and the 23rd on a college campus, according to a group that advocates for gun reform.
Everytown for Gun Safety has been tracking every school shooting since the 2012 incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults. Since then, there have been 149 shootings at schools.
The group defines a school shooting as any incident in which a firearm is discharged inside a school building or on campus grounds and not in self-defense. The shooting at Umpqua Community College on Oct. 1, which claimed 10 lives including the gunman, is by far the worst incident on a college campus this year. Some incidents are domestic disputes that occurred on campus; others involve professors who have turned violent. Umpqua is the first mass shooting at a college in 2015.
Here are all the college campus shootings this year:
Feb. 2, 2015
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn.
0 injured, 0 killed, shooter committed suicide
Feb. 5, 2015
University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.
1 killed, shooter committed suicide
Feb. 15, 2015
University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.
0 injured, 0 killed
Feb. 23, 2015
Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 injured, 0 killed
April 2, 2015
Community College of Beaver County, Beaver Falls, Pa.
1 injured (man accidentally shot himself)
April 2, 2015
Lane College, Jackson, Tenn.
1 injured
April 4, 2015
Everett Community College, Everett, Wash.
0 injured, 0 killed
April 13, 2015
Wayne Community College, Goldsboro, N.C.
1 killed
April 18, 2015
Delaware State University, Dover, Del.
3 injured
April 19, 2015
Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, N.C.
1 injured
April 19, 2015
Delaware State University, Dover, Del.
0 injured, 0 killed
May 4, 2015
Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah
1 injured (accidental shooting)
July 27, 2015
University of Florida-Gainesville, Gainesville, Fla.
0 injured, 0 killed
Aug. 8, 2015
Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.
1 killed
Aug. 26, 2015
Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas
1 killed, 1 injured
Aug. 27, 2015
Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.
1 killed
Sept. 3, 2015
Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
1 killed, 2 injured
Sept. 14, 2015
Delta State University, Cleveland, Miss.
1 killed
Sept. 28, 2015
Montana Tech of the University of Montana, Butte, Mont.
0 injured, 0 killed
Oct. 1, 2015
Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Ore.
9 dead, 9 injured, shooter committed suicide
Oct. 9, 2015
Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas
1 injured
Oct. 9, 2015
Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas
1 killed, 1 injured
Oct. 9, 2015
Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.
1 killed, 3 injured