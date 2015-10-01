These Are All the College Campus Shootings in 2015

The shooting at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday, which killed one and injured three, is the 52nd shooting on school grounds this year and the 23rd on a college campus, according to a group that advocates for gun reform.

Everytown for Gun Safety has been tracking every school shooting since the 2012 incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults. Since then, there have been 149 shootings at schools.

The group defines a school shooting as any incident in which a firearm is discharged inside a school building or on campus grounds and not in self-defense. The shooting at Umpqua Community College on Oct. 1, which claimed 10 lives including the gunman, is by far the worst incident on a college campus this year. Some incidents are domestic disputes that occurred on campus; others involve professors who have turned violent. Umpqua is the first mass shooting at a college in 2015.

Here are all the college campus shootings this year:

Feb. 2, 2015

Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn.

0 injured, 0 killed, shooter committed suicide

Feb. 5, 2015

University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.

1 killed, shooter committed suicide

Feb. 15, 2015

University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.

0 injured, 0 killed

Feb. 23, 2015

Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 injured, 0 killed

April 2, 2015

Community College of Beaver County, Beaver Falls, Pa.

1 injured (man accidentally shot himself)

April 2, 2015

Lane College, Jackson, Tenn.

1 injured

April 4, 2015

Everett Community College, Everett, Wash.

0 injured, 0 killed

April 13, 2015

Wayne Community College, Goldsboro, N.C.

1 killed

April 18, 2015

Delaware State University, Dover, Del.

3 injured

April 19, 2015

Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, N.C.

1 injured

April 19, 2015

Delaware State University, Dover, Del.

0 injured, 0 killed

May 4, 2015

Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah

1 injured (accidental shooting)

July 27, 2015

University of Florida-Gainesville, Gainesville, Fla.

0 injured, 0 killed

Aug. 8, 2015

Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.

1 killed

Aug. 26, 2015

Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas

1 killed, 1 injured

Aug. 27, 2015

Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

1 killed

Sept. 3, 2015

Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.

1 killed, 2 injured

Sept. 14, 2015

Delta State University, Cleveland, Miss.

1 killed

Sept. 28, 2015

Montana Tech of the University of Montana, Butte, Mont.

0 injured, 0 killed

Oct. 1, 2015

Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Ore.

9 dead, 9 injured, shooter committed suicide

Oct. 9, 2015

Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas

1 injured

Oct. 9, 2015

Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas

1 killed, 1 injured

Oct. 9, 2015

Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.

1 killed, 3 injured

