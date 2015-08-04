We can all finally stop #TBT-ing. Buzz Aldrin has won.

Last Thursday, the former astronaut tweeted a picture of his travel voucher from the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969 with the caption: “#TBT My mission director @Buzzs_xtina’s favorite piece of my memorabilia. My travel voucher to the moon. #Apollo11”

The points of travel? Texas, Florida, the moon, the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii, and finally back to Texas, making this voucher one of the most unusual pieces of government paperwork.

Aldrin was reimbursed a total $33.31 for the 20-day excursion, which is worth about $217 today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In a follow-up tweet he said the Apollo 11 crew also had to sign customs forms for bringing back moon rocks and moon dust samples, yet I can’t even convince airport security officials to let me keep cheese purchased when traveling to a foreign country.

