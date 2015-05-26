At Least 28 People Were Shot in Baltimore Over Memorial Day Weekend

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake speaks during a news conference in front of the burned CVS in the Sandtown neighborhood on May 7, 2015 in Baltimore.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Charlotte Alter
May 26, 2015

At least 28 people were shot in Baltimore this weekend and nine of them were killed, making May the city’s deadliest month this century.

Police say the nine fatal shootings over the weekend brought the total number of killings in Baltimore to 35 since May 1. That means more people have been killed in Baltimore this May than in any month since 1999, the Baltimore Sun reports. Those who were injured in shootings this weekend include a 9-year old boy shot in the leg and a teenager shot in the arm.

Full details are still emerging, with Baltimore CBS News saying 28 people were shot, while the Sun counts 29. “The shootings and killings are all over the city. I don’t think any part of the city is immune to this,” City Councilman William “Pete” Welch told the Sun. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s spokesman said she was “disheartened and frustrated by this continuing violence, particularly when you think about the progress that the city has made.”

Community relations with police have been strained in Baltimore since the April 12 death of Freddie Gray, whose spine was severed in police custody. Protests erupted after Gray’s death, resulting in strained altercations between Baltimore residents and police officers. Earlier this month, six Baltimore police officers were indicted in Gray’s death.

[Baltimore Sun]

Baltimore Protests, Then and Now
A man is carried away by police during riots in Baltimore, 1968.
A man is carried away by police during riots in Baltimore, 1968.
Afro American Newspaper/Gado/Getty Images
Baltimore Police officers arrest a man following the funeral of Freddie Gray near Mowdamin Mall in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Baltimore Police officers arrest a man following the funeral of Freddie Gray near Mowdamin Mall in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
Students demonstrate during a Black Power event at Morgan State University in Baltimore on April 6, 1968.
Students demonstrate during a Black Power event at Morgan State University in Baltimore on April 6, 1968.
Afro American Newspaper/Gado/Getty Images
Protestors participate in a vigil for Freddie Gray down the street from the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station in Baltimore on April 21, 2015.
Protestors participate in a vigil for Freddie Gray down the street from the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station in Baltimore on April 21, 2015.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
National Guardsmen seal off a business-residential section of Baltimore and prepare to use tear gas against looters on April 8, 1968.
National Guardsmen seal off a business-residential section of Baltimore and prepare to use tear gas against looters on April 8, 1968.
Baltimore News-American/AP
Baltimore Police form a perimeter around a CVS pharmacy that was looted and burned in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Baltimore Police form a perimeter around a CVS pharmacy that was looted and burned in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Smoke billows from a liquor store which was looted during the third day of violence, which saw over 400 fires, in Baltimore on April 8, 1968.
Smoke billows from a liquor store which was looted during the third day of violence, which saw over 400 fires, in Baltimore on April 8, 1968.
Baltimore News-American/AP
Fire fighters respond to a fire at a CVS pharmacy in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Fire fighters respond to a fire at a CVS pharmacy in Baltimore on April 27, 2015.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz—Reuters
Baltimore City police pin down a curfew breaker in Baltimore on April 9, 1968.
Baltimore City police pin down a curfew breaker in Baltimore on April 9, 1968.
AP
Law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator on Gilmore Avenue near Baltimore Police Department Western District during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore on April 25, 2015.
Law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator on Gilmore Avenue near Baltimore Police Department Western District during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore on April 25, 2015.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz—Reuters
1 of 10

Advertisement

Write to Charlotte Alter at charlotte.alter@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE