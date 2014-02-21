Pictures of the Week: February 14 – February 21

LightBox
Anti government protest in Ukraine
Feb. 19, 2014. Riot police officers stand on Independence Square during on-going anti-government protests in downtown Kiev, Ukraine.Alexey Furman—EPA
Anti government protest in Ukraine
Team USA's Fowler scores on Russia's goalie Bobrovski and Russia's Tereshenko during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
Holot detention center for African asylum seekers
German Chancellor Merkel watches a dance performance during a reception of German carnival societies in Berlin
International Space Station flies in front of the Moon
Relatives of victims who were killed when a resort building collapsed, comfort each other at a group memorial altar in Gyeongju
Wax Figure Of Nancy Reagan Unveiled At Madame Tussauds In Washington, D.C.
Singapore Air Show
SSUDAN-UNREST
APTOPIX Mideast Israel Syria
Valentine's Day Group Wedding Held At Palm Beach County Clerk's Office
Yuzuru Hanyu bows after men's free skating program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
Ice Hockey - Winter Olympics Day 8 - United States v Russia
Mackha Bucha at Wat Dhammakaya
APTOPIX India Kashmir Protest
APTOPIX Mideast Bahrain
SSUDAN-UNREST
People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed after a blast in Pakistan's southern Kashmore district
APTOPIX Philippines Fire
Daily Life In Rio De Janeiro
TOPSHOTS-THAILAND-POLITICS-PROTEST-COMMODITIES-RICE
Israel's President Peres waits for Peruvian counterpart Humala in Jerusalem
Anti-government protesters simulate an execution scene during a protest in Sarajevo
APTOPIX Spain Fashion Week
Sochi Olympics Figure Skating
A boy sits by the edges of a window at Ouango
THAILAND-POLITICS-PROTEST
Masahiro Tanaka
At least eight killed in South Korea building collapse
Cow on balcony
Anti-government protest
Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok
An anti-government protester with his head covered with a plastic bag, gestures near the Government House in Bangkok
A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok
Body Of Marine Killed In Afghanistan Returned To U.S. At Dover Air Force Base
Palestinian Hamas militants march during a training exercise in Gaza
As Brutally Cold Winter Drags On, 80 Percent Of Lake Michigan Frozen
Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee
Pakistan Daily Life
TOPSHOTS-SOMALIA-HEALTH-RIGHTS-WOMEN-FGM
Afghanistan Daily Life
Renzi continues government-formation talks with parties
Sochi Olympics Figure Skating
Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
*** BESTPIX *** As Heavy Snows Recede, Trash Artifacts Appear On NYC Streets
Massive Solar Electricity Plant Provides Power To California Homes
APTOPIX Mideast Israel Weather
TOPSHOTS-CENTRAFRICA-UNREST
A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui
UKRAINE-UNREST-EU-RUSSIA-POLITICS
UKRAINE-UNREST-EU-RUSSIA-POLITICS
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev
APTOPIX Ukraine Protests
UKRAINE-POLITICS-UNREST
Feb. 19, 2014. Riot police officers stand on Independence Square during on-going anti-government protests in downtown Ki
Alexey Furman—EPA
Pictures of the Week: February 14 – February 21

Phil Bicker
Feb 21, 2014

From deadly protests in Ukraine and a series of shocks at the Sochi Olympics to new waxworks of Ronald and Nancy Reagan and the start of Carnival in Rio, TIME presents the best pictures of the week.

Follow TIME