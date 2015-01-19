Watch These 7 Great Dallas Taylor Sets With Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Dallas Taylor’s rock and roll career may have been short-lived, but it wasn’t without success. Taylor, who died Sunday at age 66, was the drummer for Crosby, Stills & Nash (and later Young) on albums throughout the late ’60s, and even played with the group at Woodstock in 1969. He eventually lost his gig with them in 1970 after his drug addiction became too disruptive to the group, but not before leaving behind some great hits.

Above, he and the gang play “Down by the River” in a live TV appearance. Here are six more key performances with great drumming by Taylor:

“Déjà Vu”

The first album where Neil Young joined Crosby, Stills & Nash was also Taylor’s last with the group. “Déjà Vu” was the title track.

“Long Time Gone”

Tom Jones sang with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young in a performance of “Long Time Gone” on his own show, This Is Tom Jones.

“Wooden Ships”

This song from Crosby, Stills & Nash’s first and self-titled album has been interpreted as an anti-war song about a post-apocalyptic nuclear landscape.

“Carry On / Questions”

The second half of this single (and the part worth skipping ahead to for the drumming) was taken from a song Stephen Stills wrote while he was still performing with his previous band, Buffalo Springfield.

“Our House”

Graham Nash was supposedly inspired to write this ode to domestic bliss during his affair with Joni Mitchell.

Woodstock set, 1969

Crosby, Stills Nash & Young were still a new band when they arrived at Woodstock in 1969, and were by some accounts quite overwhelmed by the scope of the event. Nevertheless, their performance there was featured in the classic music documentary Woodstock.

