If you freaked out about Facebook going down earlier today, we hope your next call wasn’t 911. Sounds obvious, right? Apparently not to everyone, according to these tweets from Sergeant Burton Brink of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

#Facebook is not a Law Enforcement issue, please don't call us about it being down, we don't know when FB will be back up!

— Burton Brink Fighting for California (@LASDBrink) August 1, 2014

@moneyries yes, we get calls all the time like this, cable TV, all sorts of things not working, they think we control.

— Burton Brink Fighting for California (@LASDBrink) August 1, 2014

@Brad_Lovett @sistertoldjah Yes, they do. We get it all the time.

— Burton Brink Fighting for California (@LASDBrink) August 1, 2014

Add this incident to the list of inappropriate times to call the police – from the British woman who called 999 because the ice cream man didn’t put enough sprinkles on her ice cream to the Florida woman who called 911 because she claimed a restaurant served her undercooked waffles.

