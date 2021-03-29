2021 Kid Reporter Contest Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

HOW TO ENTER: The TIME for Kids – Kids Reporter Contest (the “Contest”) begins on March 29, 2021 and is sponsored by TIME for Kids, a division of TIME USA, LLC, its designees, and assignees (collectively, the “Sponsor”).

You may enter the Contest in one of two ways:

Online Submission: Your parent or legal guardian can simply go to https://apply.time.com/kidreporter2021 (the “Website”) and follow the instructions on the Website to complete the program entry form (the “Entry Form”) and also provide (a) an original essay, explaining why you would be a good reporter for TIME for Kids (the essay must be 50 words or less and written in English); and (b) an original news article written by you that demonstrates your reporting skills of 450 words or less. It is not acceptable for the article to have been previously published, you may look at TIME for Kids articles as models but you may not plagiarize or copy portions of the models and you may not send an article that is written in a question-and-answer (Q&A) format. The story should include a headline and quotes from people you’ve interviewed, it may include journalistic elements such as originally created or sufficiently licensed photos, editorial cartoons, charts, maps, and graphs, if appropriate. If any permissions or releases are necessary from subjects in your article, you must obtain them prior to submission. A recent school photo can be included with the application (optional). Online submissions must be received by June 21, 2021.

Mail-in Submission: With a parent’s permission, download the entry form, fill in all details as instructed, go to https://apply.time.com/kidreporter2021 and follow the instructions to print a copy of the Entry Form. A recent school photo can be included with the application (optional). Complete the required fields on the entry form, including: (a) an original essay, explaining why you would be a good reporter for TIME for Kids; the essay must be 50 words or less and written in English; (b) an original news article written by you that demonstrates your reporting skills of 450 words or less (it is not acceptable for the article to have been previously published (you may look at TIME for Kids articles as models but you may not plagiarize or copy portions of the models and you may not send an article that is written in a question-and-answer (Q&A) format; the story should include a headline and quotes from people you’ve interviewed; it may include journalistic elements such as originally created or sufficiently licensed photos, editorial cartoons, charts, maps, and graphs, if appropriate; if any permissions or releases are necessary from subjects in your article, you must obtain them prior to submission); and (c) make sure the signature of your parent or legal guardian is included on the entry and have your parent or legal guardian mail the completed entry form, essay and news article to:

TIME for Kids

Kid Reporter Contest

3 Bryant Park, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by June 21, 2021 and received by June 25, 2021 to be considered.

You do not have to be a TIME for Kids subscriber to enter. Limit one (1) entry per person. Sponsor is not responsible for late, illegible, incomplete entries or entries not received for any reason. Entries are subject to the official rules outlined herein (the “Official Rules”). Entries become sole property of Sponsor, and none will be acknowledged or returned. By entering, you warrant that the entry is original to you and does not infringe the intellectual property rights of any third party.

JUDGING: All entries will be judged by Time for Kids editors in two (2) rounds of evaluation unless further evaluation is required due to a tie (see below). Judging for the first round will be based on the following criteria: originality, grammar, clarity, and “that special something,” each of which can be accorded a total of ten (10) possible points for a possible total of forty (40) points; news-worthiness and reporting can each be accorded a total of five (5) possible points for a possible total of ten (10) points; the maximum possible overall score is 50 points. The twenty (20) entries with the highest scores will be deemed potential finalists. In the event of a tie, the entry with the highest “that special something” score will be deemed the winner. If a tie still remains, the highest “originality” score will be deemed the winner. If a tie still remains, the tied entries will be rejudged by the Time for Kids editors based on the same criteria outlined above.

The selection of finalists will be made by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to choose fewer than twenty (20) finalists if, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, an insufficient number of qualified entries are received. A minimum of 10 points are needed to be qualified.

Parents/legal guardians of the selected finalists will be notified on or around July 15, 2021, and after obtaining parental/legal guardian permission, each of the finalists will be interviewed by phone and asked to submit one (1) video clip no longer than 3 minutes in length that displays The Top 5 Amazing Things that we should know about YOU (the finalist) and a final assignment no longer than 450 words in length about a person or a group of people that is your “hometown hero.” Finalists will be required to send their video clip and final assignment to Sponsor to an email address or video upload site specified by Sponsor no later than Monday August 9, 2021. The video clip and the final assignment become the property of Sponsor. The finalists will then be judged on (i) poise, (ii) articulation, (iii) on-camera presence demonstrated in their video clip, and (iv) on the quality of their reporting and written work. Poise and articulation can be afforded up to (10) points each, and on-camera presence and quality of reporting can be afforded up to twenty (20) points each; the maximum overall score is sixty (60) points. In the event of a tie in the finalist round, the entry with the highest “on-camera presence” score will be deemed the winner. If a tie still remains, the highest “quality of reporting” score will be deemed the winner. If a tie still remains, the tied entries will be rejudged by the Time for Kids editors based on the same criteria outlined above. The ten (10) finalists with the highest scores will be deemed potential Grand Prize winners and announced in August 2021.

Sponsor reserves the right to choose fewer than ten (10) Grand Prize winners if, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, an insufficient number of eligible and/or qualified entries are received. Finalists are not, by their participation, guaranteed Grand Prize winner status. Incomplete and/or inaccurate entries and entries not complying with all rules are subject to disqualification. Decisions of judges are made in their sole discretion and are final and binding. The parents/legal guardians of the Grand Prize winners will be notified by telephone and e-mail. Sponsor shall have no liability for any Grand Prize winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by the potential winner’s parent or legal guardian for any reason. If, despite reasonable efforts, a Grand Prize winner does not respond within five (5) days of the first notification attempt, or if a prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential prize winner, such potential Grand Prize winner may forfeit the applicable prize and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential prize winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines the applicable prize for any reason prior to award, such potential Grand Prize winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Sponsor may successively attempt to contact up to two (2) potential Grand Prize winners of in accordance with such procedure, and if there is still no confirmed Grand Prize winner after such attempts have been made, if any, the applicable prize may go unawarded.

ELIGIBILITY : Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, who are 13 years of age or younger as of September 1, 2021. Eligible minors may only participate in the Contest with the express written permission (i.e., the signed entry form) of their parents or legal guardian. For the purposes of these Official Rules, an eligible minor and his/her parent or legal guardian will be referred to herein collectively as an “Entrant”. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of Sponsor, its promotional partners and their respective parents, affiliates and subsidiaries, participating advertising and promotion agencies (and members of their immediate family and/or those living in the same household of each such employee) are not eligible to enter or win a prize. Immediate family members include siblings, grandparents, offspring, aunts, uncles and first cousins. GRAND PRIZES (10): Up to ten (10) TIME FOR KIDS Kid Reporters will be selected. Each winner will be deemed a “TIME for Kids – Kid Reporter” and may be given assignments and asked to represent TIME Magazine and TIME for Kids in national and/or local media (including social media channels). They will report for TIME for Kids and/or TIME Magazine and their respective online and social media channels from August 2021 to August 2022. Though TIME for Kids will try to give at least one (1) assignment to each Kid Reporter, there is no guarantee that a reporter will be given any assignments. Article assignments will be distributed at the discretion of Sponsor and TIME for Kids magazine editors. Articles will be edited and may be published in TIME for Kids magazine and/or TIME Magazine, and/or their respective online, digital and social media platforms. Each reporter will be given a byline if his/her story is published. Each Kid Reporter will receive a TIME For Kids Kid Reporter T-shirt, press credential, reporter’s notebook, and letter of congratulations. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Grand Prize: $30.

There will be no compensation for any articles, stories reported, filed for and/or published hereunder, including, but not limited to those that may appear in Articles will be edited and may be published in TIME for Kids magazine and/or TIME Magazine, and/or their respective online, digital, and social media platforms. Any expenses are the responsibility of the Winner. ALL TAXES ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNERS. The prizes are awarded without warranty, express or implied, of any kind. Each Kid Reporter agrees to have his/her name and likeness used in all media in conjunction with the TIME for Kids Kid Reporter Team. All materials, manuscripts, materials, video clips, and articles are deemed to be the property of TIME.

FINALIST PRIZES (10): The ten (10) finalists who are not selected as Grand Prize Winners will receive a certificate of recognition.

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION : No transfer, assignment, or substitution of a prize is permitted, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize (or prize component) for an item of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Nothing in these Official Rules shall obligate Sponsor to publish or otherwise use any entry submitted in connection with this Contest. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to this Contest. By entering, Entrant represents that all entry materials submitted as part of Entrant’s Contest entry are original to Entrant and will not constitute defamation or an invasion of privacy or otherwise infringe upon the rights of any third party, and that the Entrant owns or has the rights to convey any and all right and title in such materials to Sponsor and/or Sponsor’s designees as contemplated hereunder. In addition, by entering, Entrant grants to Sponsor a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free license to edit, publish, promote, republish at any time in the future and otherwise use Entrant’s submitted entry, along with Entrant’s name, likeness, biographical information and any other information provided by Entrant, including but not limited to video clips, in any and all media for possible editorial, promotional or advertising purposes, without further permission, notice, or compensation (except where prohibited by law).

The parents or legal guardians of potential finalists and winners, as a condition of being a finalist and/or a Grand Prize winner or receiving any prize will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and where legally permissible, a Publicity Release, confirmation of a license containing the terms set forth herein and above and any other affidavits, declarations, and/or releases or additional documents that may be required by Sponsor (collectively, the “Additional Documents”) within 7 days following the date of Sponsor’s first attempted notification. The Additional Documents will include, among other things, certification that: (a) entry does not defame or invade the privacy of any party; (b) entry does not infringe upon the rights of any third party; and (c) the entry materials submitted are original. Failure to comply with this 7 day deadline may result in Entrant’s forfeiture of a prize and Sponsor’s selection of an alternate finalist or winner. Return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may also result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner.

Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Sponsor and its agencies to use a winner’s name and/or likeness, biographical information, and entry materials for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law. By entering Contest and/or accepting a prize, Entrants and winners agree to hold Sponsor and its promotional partners, its directors, officers, employees and assigns harmless for liability, damages, or claims for injury or loss to any person or property including death relating to, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, participation in this Contest, the acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse, or condition of any of the prizes awarded, including providing their time or content to TIME USA, LLC, or claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. As between Entrant and Sponsor, Entrant shall be responsible for, and indemnify and hold Sponsor harmless from and against any claim by or on behalf of a third party in connection with, or resulting from, any act or omission related to any of the information or materials submitted as part of an entry.

False or deceptive entries or acts that Sponsor becomes aware of may render the Entrant ineligible and may result in liability to Sponsor and/or third parties. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the immediate and unrestricted right to disqualify any entrant or prizewinner, if either commits or has committed any act, or has been involved or becomes involved in any situation or occurrence that the Sponsor deems likely to subject the Sponsor, Entrant, or Winner to ridicule, scandal, or contempt, or which reflects unfavorably upon the Sponsor in any way, including any alleged claim of a violation of third party rights. If such information is discovered by Sponsor after a Winner has received notice of the prize and before the prize is awarded, Sponsor may rescind the prize in its entirety. If a portion of the prize has already been awarded, Sponsor may withdraw the remainder of the prize that has been fulfilled. Decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding in all matters related to this paragraph. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Contest, or in the announcement of the prizes.

DISPUTES, GOVERNING LAW: The parties waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the Contest. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Contest shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association and the Federal Arbitration Act. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of New York, City of New York.

THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE INTERPRETATION OF ITS TERMS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK WITHOUT REGARD TO ITS CONFLICTS OF LAWS RULES EXCEPT THAT THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT. For any matters which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in these Official Rules and/or in connection with the entering of any judgment on an arbitration award in connection with these Official Rules and/or the Contest, the parties irrevocably submit and consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in or closest to New York County in the State of New York. The parties agree not to raise the defense of forum non conveniens.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY; DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES: IN NO EVENT WILL THE RELEASED ENTITIES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ACCESS TO AND/OR USE OF ANY SITES ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONTEST AND/OR DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM ANY SITES ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONTEST. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, THIS CONTEST AND ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.