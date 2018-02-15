Stunning Photos From the PyeongChang Olympics

Every Olympics offers an extraordinary spectacle for photographers, and the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea have been no exception. With athletes moving at dizzying speeds, vibrant colors popping against white backgrounds of ice and snow and bright lights casting nighttime slopes into sharp relief, the Winter Games are a photographer’s dream. But the constant repetition of the same runs and moves also brings a challenge — and so photographers need to bring a newfound creativity to the way they work.

As major moments unfold before them, like figure skater Adam Rippon dazzling on the ice, or snowboarder Chloe Kim soaring through the air to Olympic gold, photographers capture the newsworthy moments. But beyond that, through long days and cold temperatures, they find the time to use techniques like slowing their shutter speed and panning their camera with the movement of the athlete to create beautiful photos like the ones featured here.

They are taking a single moment beyond what is visible, creating art from movement. Here are some of TIME’s favorite images from these photographers at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Valentin Cretu of Romania during his second practice run in the luge ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Mike Egerton—PA Images/Getty Images

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Ice Dance Free Dance on Feb. 12, 2018. Dean Mouhtaropoulos—Getty Images

Chloe Kim of the U.S. competes in the Women’s Halfpipe Qualification at the Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 12. Dylan Martinez—Reuters

Kali Christ of Canada competes during the Ladies 1,500m Long Track Speed Skating final on Feb. 12. Ronald Martinez—Getty Images

Noriaki Kasai of Japan competes during Men’s Normal Hill Individual Qualification on Feb. 8. Lars Baron—Getty Images

Ted-Jan Bloeman of Canada skates to a silver medal during the Men’s 5000m Speed Skating on Feb. 11. Harry How—Getty Images

Liubov Nikitina, an Olympic athlete from Russia, competes in the women’s aerials qualification event on Feb. 15. Martin Bureau—AFP/Getty Images

Silje Norendal of Norway competes in the Snowboard Ladies’ Slopestyle Final on Feb. 12. Adam Pretty—Getty Images

Adam Rippon of the United States competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Men’s Single Free Skate on Feb. 12. Dean Mouhtaropoulos—Getty Images

Nina Haver-Loeseth of Norway competes in the Women’s Giant Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Feb. 15. Mike Segar—Reuters

Jaroslav Soukup of Slovakia during a men’s official training session on Feb. 13. Andrew Medichini—AP/Shutterstock

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men’s Downhill race on Feb. 8. Christian Bruna—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Leide Priedulena of Latvia slides down the track during women’s skeleton training at the Olympic Sliding Centre on Feb. 12. Ezra Shaw—Getty Images

Kim Bubello, who edited this photo essay, is a multimedia editor at TIME Magazine. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.