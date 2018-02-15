Stunning Photos From the PyeongChang Olympics
Every Olympics offers an extraordinary spectacle for photographers, and the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea have been no exception. With athletes moving at dizzying speeds, vibrant colors popping against white backgrounds of ice and snow and bright lights casting nighttime slopes into sharp relief, the Winter Games are a photographer’s dream. But the constant repetition of the same runs and moves also brings a challenge — and so photographers need to bring a newfound creativity to the way they work.
As major moments unfold before them, like figure skater Adam Rippon dazzling on the ice, or snowboarder Chloe Kim soaring through the air to Olympic gold, photographers capture the newsworthy moments. But beyond that, through long days and cold temperatures, they find the time to use techniques like slowing their shutter speed and panning their camera with the movement of the athlete to create beautiful photos like the ones featured here.
They are taking a single moment beyond what is visible, creating art from movement. Here are some of TIME’s favorite images from these photographers at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Kim Bubello, who edited this photo essay, is a multimedia editor at TIME Magazine.