TIME Podcast - THE COUNTDOWN

TIME Podcast – It’s Your Universe, Hosted by Jeffrey Kluger

The Countdown

About The Countdown

Space does not wish you well. It has no shortage of ways to kill you, and in the fifty years humans have been flying spacecraft around the Earth and out to the moon, the mortal perils have been evident. But ten of the missions were the most harrowing of all. Some of them ended in tragedy, some ended successfully—but all of them involved astronauts playing for the very highest stakes in the very deadliest place. Countdown tells the tale of those ten missions—some of them American, some Russian —with authentic audio from the spacecraft, the ground and the broadcast booth. Written and narrated by Jeffrey Kluger—author of Apollo 13 and Apollo 8—Countdown recreates the space crises that every astronaut has feared, and that an unlucky handful were forced to live.

Subscribe

About Jeffrey Kluger

Jeffrey Kluger is Editor at Large for TIME magazine and TIME.com, principally covering science and social issues. His most recent nonfiction book is Apollo 8: The thrilling Story the First Mission to the Moon, published in 2017. His most recent novel is Freedom Stone, a young-adult tale set on a South Carolina plantation in 1863, published in 2011. He is the author of eight other books, includingApollo 13—coauthored with Jim Lovell, which served as the basis of the 1995 movie.

In his time at TIME, Kluger has written hundreds of stories, including more than 40 cover stories. He has appeared regularly on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, MSNBC and others. He has also made guest appearances on The Colbert Report and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Before coming to TIME, Kluger worked for Discover magazine, where he was a senior editor and humor columnist. Prior to that, he was health editor at Family Circle magazine and Associate Editor at Science Digest magazine. He is a licensed—though non-practicing—attorney; and is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore School of Law. He lives in New York City with his wife and daughters.

Our Previous Series: It’s Your Universe