NASA; Ted S. Warren—AP

The Eclipse Crosses America

Millions of people looked skyward to witness the Great American Eclipse

For photographers, the Great American Eclipse is a visual, movable feast—and a very fast one. The zone of totality will zip across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina at an average of 1,700 mph (2,735 k/h). That means that unlike other celestial events, which look more or less the same from more or less any place on Earth, the scene will be different in every city or town or square of farmland in the path of totality, depending on elevation, clouds, light pollution, tree cover and surrounding buildings.

Below are some of those very particular images captured in some of those very different places, as the images are taken and made available: from Oregon and Casper, Wyo.—where TIME’s reporting team is deployed—to Nashville and Columbia, S.C., and, the rarest shot of all, from the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit. Tens of millions of people will see the eclipse live as it plays out. For the billions of others who won’t be in the path of totality, the event will nonetheless live forever as the day’s historical photo album takes shape. — Jeffrey Kluger

Los Angeles

A boy uses solar viewing glasses as the sun emerges through fog cover before the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017.Richard Vogel—AP

Madras, Ore.

Four men relax before the time the moon will have full coverage over the sun in a field overlooking this small town which is in the path of totality in Madras, Ore., on Aug. 21, 2017.David Butow—Redux

Madras, Ore.

People wait to watch the eclipse in Madras, Ore., on Aug. 21, 2017.David Butow—Redux

Depoe Bay, Ore.

A boy uses solar viewing glasses as the sun emerges through fog cover before the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017.Mike Blake—Reuters

Carbondale, Ill.

People react to the total eclipse in the football stadium at <a href="http://fortune.com/fortune500/southern/" target="_blank">Southern</a> Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, on Aug. 21, 2017.Brian Snyder—Reuters

Washington, D.C.

Projected images of the eclipse are seen through the leaves on the sidewalk at the White House in Washington on Aug. 21, 2017.Alex Brandon—AP

Washington, D.C.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wear protective glasses as they view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington on Aug. 21, 2017.Andrew Harnik—AP

Hilton Head, S.C.

Chris and Gabe Fabiano, who are brothers, watch the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years on the beach in Hilton Head, S.C., on Aug. 21, 2017.Win McNamee—Getty Images

