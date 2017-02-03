2014 World Cup
2014 World Cup

Brazil and the World Cup
WorldBrazil Moves From Sadness to Acceptance in Its World Cup LossWith sadness, self-reflection and gallows humor, Brazil was today coming to terms with its most humiliating sporting defeat, a 7-1 thrashing by Germany in the World Cup semi final. “It was
ISS International Space Station
ScienceWatch TIME.com Chat With the Crew of the International Space StationWe got a rare chance to talk via video downlink on Wednesday with three of the space station's six astronauts, who shared a little bit about their schedule, their work, what they miss on Earth—and about following the World Cup from 230 miles up in space
Fire department personnel work to retrieve a car from underneath a collapsed bridge in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Thursday, July 3, 2014.
World2 Dead, 19 Injured in World Cup Highway CollapseAt least two people were killed and 19 injured when an overpass under construction in one of the Brazilian cities hosting the 2014 FIFA World Cup collapsed. The bridge was about three miles from where the semifinals will be played Tuesday
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castells" during the Sant Joan festival at Plaza del Blat square in Valls
WorldPictures of the Week: June 20 — June 27From the US advancing to the knockout round of the 2014 World Cup and the growing crisis in Iraq to selfies with Queen Elizabeth and Batman’s California VIP appearance, TIME presents the best
Lionel Messi
Tech12 World Cup Teams and Their Tech Company EquivalentsIn national soccer, as in the world of tech, everybody has a distinct reputation. There are the powerhouses (Brazil, Argentina; Apple, Amazon), the up-and-comers (Colombia; Uber), and of course, the
Will Ferrell is promoting Anchorman 2
NewsfeedWill Ferrell Crashed a World Cup Fan Event and Everyone Freaked OutWhen Team USA fans gathered at an event in Recife, Brazil, to get pumped for Wednesday’s World Cup game against Germany, they were treated to a special surprise: a visit from Will Ferrell.
