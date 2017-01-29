2014 World Cup
ScienceWatch TIME.com Chat With the Crew of the International Space StationWe got a rare chance to talk via video downlink on Wednesday with three of the space station's six astronauts, who shared a little bit about their schedule, their work, what they miss on Earth—and about following the World Cup from 230 miles up in space
Most Popular on TIME
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.