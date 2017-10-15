The Boy in the Crowd

A boy desperate for food becomes the face of the Rohingya crisis

Photographs and text by KEVIN FRAYER

The scene in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept. 20 was chaotic. It was the first distribution of food aid that I had seen on this trip. People were shouting and reaching, and I could feel the anxiety as the crowd shifted. I was struggling to work so I wanted to get above it. As I climbed on the truck, women were shouting and people were more distraught, as they were obviously exhausted and hungry.

That’s when I saw this small boy to the left of my view. He had pulled himself up onto the truck and he was weeping. I couldn’t hear much because the scene was so loud, but at one point the boy reached out his hand and tapped the leg of the man standing over the food. He then wrapped his arms around the man’s leg to cling to it, begging with tears rolling down his cheeks. I was totally struck by it: this vulnerable child in a massive crowd had clawed his way onto the truck in complete desperation. It was at that point that I realized how sad this story was going to be.

I arrived mid-September, a few weeks into the newest phase of the crisis, as I had been waiting for approval on my journalist visa. I had been moved by the images and stories from colleagues—an exodus of hundreds of thousands of people with no rights who were burned, raped and driven from their homes in Myanmar, who were risking their lives just to survive.

The boats carrying refugees usually arrive at night, in total darkness because of security. Occasionally they come during the day, when a situation is urgent or there is a window for safe passage. The majority arrive to the southern tip of Shah Porir Dwip, an island where the Naf River meets the Bay of Bengal. It is dangerous and the water can be rough; a lot people have died trying.

When a boat capsizes, there is no search party or rescue effort that gets underway. The anonymity of it is tragic. They can only just wait for bodies of victims to wash up on shore.

When the boats do make it, there is a scramble to get people out and onto shore. Babies are handed off to make sure they don’t get dropped in the water, the elderly are lifted and carried, and so often people are so weak and exhausted and overwhelmed that they just collapse.

You sense the loss, the despair, the tragedy, the relief. It is the saddest journey for someone to make. And what’s striking is that it’s so quiet. There may be someone sobbing or a baby crying, but usually the moment they arrive is almost silent.

Typically, new arrivals sit on the beach and just rest. A few locals may be around, but there is no coordination. Then they begin the walk toward the village and madrassas, or religious schools, where they are given shelter and food and a bit of money by local charities to get them started.

They will spend at most a day there before crossing in yet another boat, and then walk along a broken road with whatever they have managed to bring to a more recently organized starting point, where they are registered and move on to the camps.

The camps are dense and sprawling and grow each day. Once new arrivals find a space—which is not so big—they are able to get bamboo poles and tarpaulin “walls” to build shelter. Many of the refugees are from rural villages in Myanmar so they are quite capable of building and fending for themselves.

Aid organizations have worked quickly to construct latrines and dig wells for clean water, but the sheer number of people makes it a challenge to maintain sanitation and stave off disease. The monsoon rains are heavy and frequent, and make the ground incredibly wet and muddy.

It is hard to compare the magnitude of sadness to anything else I have seen. It is staggering.

Leaving was not easy. I had gone with the hope of making a contribution to telling the story, yet you always feel like you never photograph enough. Or see enough. Or hear enough. There is an urgency for us to keep providing strong visual information that ensures these people are not forgotten. But in the end you leave because your visa runs out.

I believe strong journalism can create pressure to force governments in good conscience to make decisions—the right decisions—to help people at their most desperate time. The relentless flow of information to the masses is a powerful way to provoke outrage and discussion.

If the pictures—no matter how fleeting—can cause people to be moved to care in some way, then it is worth it. In this case it exposes the evil of half a million people being systematically burned out of their homes. On this kind of story, the more photographs the better.

Kevin Frayer is a Getty Images photographer based in Beijing. Follow him on Instagram @kevinfrayer.

Andrew Katz, who edited this photo essay, is TIME‘s Senior Multimedia Editor. Follow him on Twitter @katz.