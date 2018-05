Teens Are Spending Way More on Prom Than Their Parents Did. Here's Where the Money Goes

Title: "Nick and Angel," from the series At Risk, With Promise. Amy Anderson has been documenting students at Crossroads Alternative High School for the last four years. Coming from diverse backgrounds, they have been unable to be successful in a traditional school setting for various reasons. Some are brilliant, kind, articulate teenagers; some are abused, addicted, angry youth…many are both. Though they carry the wounds and fears of their past, her portraits honor the strength that develops as they begin a new journey and make changes and choices that will shape their lives.