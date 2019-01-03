Kanye West Is Buying Kim Kardashian a $14 Million Miami Condo. See Inside Their New ‘Billionaire Beach Bunker’

Kanye West has reportedly given wife Kim Kardashian West another lavish gift — and no, its not a box full of company stocks this time.

West reportedly surprised Kardashian West with news of a $14 million offer on a Miami condo this Christmas, TMZ reports. The 4,700-square-foot unit, which is on the market for $15.5 million, is one of several pricy listings at Faena House, an oceanfront complex known for its population of ritzy vacation homes and wealthy residents. Their new neighbors at Faena House condos include former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Stephen Sadove, the CEO of Applebee’s and IHOP parent company Dine Brands Global, among others.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

While $14 million is a lot of money to spend on a vacation home, the price is far from the most expensive sale in the “billionaire beach bunker.” In 2015, the $60 million sale of two Faena House penthouse units to Citadel CEO Ken Griffin was the most expensive sale in Miami at the time.

According to listing photos, the unit isn’t decorated in West’s signature sparse style, but it still looks like a nice place to live. The four bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom unit comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and an oceanfront balcony. Photos of the unit show a neutral color palette accented with pops of bright red-orange.

The rumored condo purchase is far from the couple’s first big real estate buy. The pair paid $11 million for a 9,000-square-foot Bel Air home in 2013 — then sold it for $17.8 million in 2017. West and Kardashian West purchased their current home, a $20 million Hidden Hills estate that once belonged to Lisa Marie Presley, in 2014.

See more photos from inside the condo below.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman