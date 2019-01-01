How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Online for Free on New Year's Eve

The strange, long year that was 2018 is finally coming to a close, and there’s no better way to say goodbye than by watching the Times Square Ball Drop.

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is a tradition dating back more than a century. Every Dec. 31, roughly 1 million people brave freezing temperatures to see the six-ton Big Ball be lowered at midnight in New York City. But not everyone travels — the rest of the world simply views it on TV. About 1 billion people total will watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve 2019.

And here’s the best part: Several free live streams mean you can join them without even changing out of your pajamas.

What TV Channels Show the Times Square Ball Drop?

Want to watch the Times Square Ball Drop on TV? Check out Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which offers over five hours of music and commentary as the clock counts down.

This year’s Rockin’ Eve in NYC will include performances from Christina Aguilera, Bastille, New Kids on the Block and Dan + Shay. On the west coast, the show will feature Ciara, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Weezer, among other musicians.

The shenanigans kick off at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Find your local ABC station here or log in with your TV provider here to tune in.

How to Live Stream the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop for Free

Did you ditch cable? Don’t fret.

The Times Square website has two free Ball Cams that are already streaming up-close and far-away views of the 12-foot sphere. A special NYE Webcast will go live at 5 p.m. EST on Monday.

Watch it free on your laptop or mobile device of choice via Facebook, Twitter, TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc or TimesSquareBall.net. You can also load up the 2019 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop live stream below.

If that’s not your style, spend the evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, who will co-host CNN’s live New Year’s Show at 8 p.m. EST. In a news release, CNN said viewers can watch a free live stream on CNN.com — and you don’t need to have cable. Alternatively, use the CNN app or CNNgo.