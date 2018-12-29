How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame and Alabama vs. Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs Online for Free Today

The two big college football playoff semifinal games get underway today: Clemson vs. Notre Dame and Alabama vs. Oklahoma.

Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame are all undefeated in the 2018 college football season, while fourth-ranked Oklahoma is 12-1, with its single loss coming against the University of Texas in early October.

Right now, though, all four teams in the playoffs have a chance to win the college football national championship, scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. But the only way for Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama, or Oklahoma to get there is to win their playoff semifinal game today: Saturday, December 29.

What channel are the college football games today on? ESPN has the TV broadcast of the Clemson vs. Notre Dame game and the Alabama vs. Oklahoma game today, as well as the college football national championship title game on January 7.

So watching the college football games today is easy if you have cable with ESPN in your package. What if you don’t have cable, or want to live stream the college football playoffs for free today?

Here are all the options to watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame and Alabama vs. Oklahoma — online, or on TV.

How to Watch the Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Today

In the first college football playoff semifinal today, Clemson and Notre Dame play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The TV broadcast start time of the Clemson University vs. the University of Notre Dame game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. As mentioned, ESPN is broadcasting both college football playoff games today.

If you have cable TV, satellite TV, or another pay TV package, it probably includes ESPN in your bundle of channels. Just find what channel ESPN is, and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have cable and are hoping to watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame online, consider signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN in its bundle of channels.

The live streaming TV services Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all include ESPN in their basic packages. Prices for these packages start at $25 to $45 per month — Sling is the cheapest — and all are available to new subscribers for free for about a week.

So, if you want to live stream Clemson vs. Notre Dame and Alabama vs. Oklahoma for free, you could register as a new subscriber with one of these providers and get a free trial. Afterward, you’d have nearly a full week to try out the service further and decide if you want to pay for it. If you ultimately decide you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, remember to cancel before the free-trial period ends.

How to Live Stream the Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game for Free Today

What time is the University of Alabama Crimson Tide vs. University of Oklahoma Sooners game today?

The second college football playoff game starts soon after the first one is over: The TV broadcast of Alabama vs. Oklahoma, who are officially playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

As mentioned, Alabama vs. Oklahoma is on ESPN, as are all of the other college football playoffs. To watch the game on TV, or to live stream Alabama vs. Oklahoma for free, follow the same guidelines above for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame game. Also, all the same instructions can be followed to watch another bowl game — Florida vs. Michigan in the Peach Bowl — which is being broadcast on ESPN starting at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 29.