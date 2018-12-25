All the Stores Open on Christmas Day 2018

What stores are open on Christmas Day? You may be wondering just that right now — if you need a last-minute gift, or some groceries for the holiday feast, or if you just want to get a few errands done.

Most stores are closed today for Christmas Day 2018. Target, Costco, Macy’s, Home Depot, and most other major retailers are closed on Christmas. December 25 is the one day of the year when even Walmart’s 24-hour stores are closed.

But that doesn’t mean that all businesses and stores are closed today. Movie theaters are open, for the most part, and there are restaurants open on Christmas Day too. Some grocery stores are open on Christmas as well, but the supermarkets open on December 25 tend to have limited store hours — so check your local grocery store in advance, if you can.

As for spots to do more traditional shopping on Christmas Day, think: convenience stores, gas stations, and drugstore chains. At least two convenience store chains (Cumberland Farms and Sheetz) will even give you free coffee on Christmas, no purchase required. So that’s one good excuse to get out of the house today.

Here’s what else shoppers can expect today if they’re looking for stores open on Christmas every year.

Is Walmart Open on Christmas Day?

Most Walmart supercenters are open 24 hours a day even on the vast majority of holidays, including Thanksgiving Day. The one big exception is Christmas: Walmart is closed on December 25 every year. One option if you were hoping to buy a gift at Walmart today for someone is to get a Walmart e-gift card. You can buy one at Walmart’s website at any time and have it emailed to the recipient immediately.

On December 26, Walmart opens its 24-hour locations starting at 6 a.m. Other Walmart stores open with normal hours the day after Christmas.

Are Grocery Stores Open on Christmas?

Christmas Day store hours at supermarkets vary widely. Some grocery stores are closed all day for the holiday, period. Of the grocery stores open on Christmas Day, most have limited business hours.

So it’s best to call your local supermarket to see if it’s open and what the store hours are on December 25. Or just see if you can get by with what’s in the pantry or what you pick up at convenience stores or drugstores — which tend to be open on Christmas.

Convenience Stores Open on Christmas

Like most gas station and convenience store chains in the U.S., Circle K is open on Christmas Day, as it is every day of the year for 24 hours a day.

Cumberland Farms convenience stores and gas stations are open on Christmas Day. And there is extra reason to stop by Cumberland Farms on Christmas: Most locations in the Northeast and Florida give customers free coffee — or a choice of other beverages, including tea or hot chocolate — every December 25.

Nearly all 7-Eleven stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — so yes, they’re open on Christmas Day and other major holidays like New Year’s Day.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open on Christmas Day — in fact, they’re open 24/7/365. So, basically, Sheetz locations never close. Also, Sheetz customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina are welcomed to free coffee on Christmas Day 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019.

Speedway gas station and convenience sore locations are open 24/7/365, including December 25.

QuikTrip convenience stores are open 24/7/365. In other words, yes, QuikTrip is open on Christmas, New Year’s, and every other day of the year.

Most Wawa stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Drugstores Open on Christmas Day

Not all CVS stores are open on Christmas, though many are. CVS locations that are usually open 24 hours a day are posting special Christmas hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on December 25, 2018. Because CVS hours vary so widely, it’s best to call your local store or look up CVS holiday hours at cvs.com.

In general, Rite Aid stores that are normally open 24 hours a day are open like usual on Christmas, New Year’s Day, and all other holidays. Select drugstore locations that aren’t 24-hour stores will also be open on Christmas with normal hours.

Walgreens stores that are normally open 24 hours a day will be open with normal hours on Christmas Day. Select non-24-hour Walgreens locations will have December 25 store hours as well. The same store hours are generally in effect at Duane Reade, which is owned by Walgreens.