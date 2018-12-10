How to Watch the Vikings vs. Seahawks 'Monday Night Football' Game Online for Free

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks face off on “Monday Night Football” tonight. And the Vikings vs. Seahawks game is a critical one as the 2018 playoff brackets start to take shape: Both teams have winning records (the Seahawks record is 7-5, while the Vikings are 6-5-1) and have a good chance of making the playoffs if they finish the regular season strong.

The “Monday Night Football” game tonight is being played at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, and the Vikings vs. Seahawks betting odds indicate that the home team Seahawks are 3-point favorites to win. The Seahawks are scoring an average of 26.6 points per game this season, compared to just under 23 points for the Vikings. The over-under in tonight’s game is 45.5 points.

Here are all the options for how to watch the Vikings vs. Seahawks “Monday Night Football” game — online or on TV — including tips for getting a free NFL game live stream on your phone.

What Channel Is the Vikings vs. Seahawks Game on Tonight?

“Monday Night Football” TV broadcasts, including the Vikings vs. Seahawks tonight, are handled by ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

If you have satellite or cable TV, you probably have ESPN included in your bundle of pay TV channels. All you have to do is find ESPN if you want to watch “Monday Night Football” on TV.

If you don’t have cable, there are still ways to watch the Seahawks vs. Vikings game online for free. Check out the options to live stream “Monday Night Football” for free below.

How to Live Stream the Vikings vs. Seahawks Game for Free

To live stream NFL games for free on your phone, use either the Yahoo Sports app and the NFL app. Either app provides free live streams of many NFL games, including “Monday Night Football,” even though the TV broadcast is on the pay channel ESPN.

In addition to matchups like tonight’s Vikings vs. Seahawks game, these apps let you live stream “Thursday Night Football” games (broadcast on Fox), “Sunday Night Football” (NBC), and all the NFL games normally broadcast on your local CBS and Fox stations on Sunday afternoons. While the apps are free to download and use, the live streams are available only on phones. So you can’t use them to watch NFL games on a larger screen, such as a laptop or smart TV.

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” for Free Online on a Smart TV

If you want to live stream the Vikings vs. Seahawks “Monday Night Football” game on a screen that’s larger than your phone, consider registering for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN in its packages.

The streaming TV services Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include ESPN in their basic packages. The costs of these packages start at $25 to $45 per month, but they’re available to new subscribers for free for about seven days.

So, to watch tonight’s Seahawks vs. Vikings game online for free, you could register for a new subscription and live stream the game during the free-trial period. Afterwards, you would have most of a week to check out the service. Each is a little different, with different bundles of pay channels, but they are all basically the online equivalent of the traditional cable TV package — only they tend to cost less per month, and have fewer surprise fees.

Sling TV is the cheapest streaming TV service that includes ESPN in packages. But Sling TV also has fewer channels than the other services. It’s worth taking a close look at all the fine print, and what’s included with each live streaming TV service, before registering for a subscription.

Also, remember: If you ultimately decide you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, be sure to cancel your streaming TV service before the free-trial period ends.

