How to Watch the Jaguars vs. Titans 'Thursday Night Football' Game Online for Free Tonight

Tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game is the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, and there are easy ways for fans to watch for free — online or on TV.

The Jaguars vs. Titans TV broadcast is being handled by Fox and the NFL Network, and fans can also live stream the Jaguars vs. Titans game for free via Amazon Prime or mobile phone apps. All of the options to watch “Thursday Night Football” for free are explained below.

But first, who is the favorite in the Jaguars vs. Titans game, and what are the betting odds? The Tennessee Titans, who are 6-6 and playing at home at Nissan Stadium, are 4.5-point favorites to beat their AFC South rivals Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) tonight. The over-under for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup scheduled for December 6 is 37.5 points

Here are all the details for how to watch the Jaguars vs. Titans game for free tonight.

What Time Does the “Thursday Night Football” Game Start?

Like most “Thursday Night Football” games this season, the main TV broadcast for the Jaguars vs. Titans tonight is being handled by Fox, and the kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. To watch “Thursday Night Football” on TV, simply find your local Fox station.

If you have cable TV or another pay TV service, it probably includes Fox and other broadcast networks in the package. If you don’t have cable and want to watch network TV, it’s well worth purchasing a digital antenna.

You can buy a decent digital antenna for about $25. Once it’s connected to your TV, you’ll be able to watch unlimited, over-the-air network TV for free in most of the country. Which channels you can watch with an antenna depend on where you live, but most people in the U.S. can tune in the local channels from all the major networks, including Fox.

How to Live Stream the Jaguars vs. Titans Game for Free

As we have reported earlier this season, fans can watch “Thursday Night Football” online for free — in addition to many other NFL games — on their phones. Here are the details on how to live stream NFL games, and what football games you can watch online for free, on your phone:

After downloading the latest versions of either the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL App, you’ll be able to live stream a host of games on your phone. Specifically, the Yahoo Sports app and NFL App let fans live stream games that are being broadcast locally in their region by networks like CBS and Fox, as well as all nationally broadcast primetime games. That includes “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and “Thursday Night Football” on the NFL Network and Fox.

The free NFL game live streams available with these apps only work on phones. In other words, you can’t use these apps to live stream games on a laptop, tablet, or connected TV.

What if you want to live stream the Jaguars vs. Titans “Thursday Night Football” game for free on a screen that’s larger than a phone?

Amazon Prime has a live stream of most “Thursday Night Football” games, including Jaguars vs. Titans tonight, on Prime Video. Amazon Prime members can simply log in to their accounts and go to Prime Video to watch the game on any device.

Amazon Prime membership, which includes free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases in addition to free streaming video and music content, generally costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. New subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and it might not be a bad time to try out the service — considering that it’s the holiday shopping season and you may be making some online shopping purchases.

It is also possible to live stream “Thursday Night Football” for free by registering for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes local broadcast of Fox and other networks in its bundle of channels. The streaming TV services Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV include such broadcasts in most of the country, but coverage varies and you should inquire if Fox is part of the package before subscribing.

All of these live streaming TV services can be tested via free trials that last about a week. After that, the basic cost of a package starts at about $40 per month. If you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, remember to cancel before the free-trial period ends.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.