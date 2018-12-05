This Is the Best Place to Work For in 2019, According to Employees

If you want to be employed by the best the U.S. has to offer, look no further than Bain & Company, the global management consulting firm that topped Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work this year.

The Bay Area dominated the list (23 companies overall and eight in the top 25), but Bain was one of three Boston-based companies to break into the top 25.

Zoom in to see where else the top places to work are headquartered:

To rank companies across the U.S., Glassdoor relies on a rating system that uses feedback from employees to its site within the last year. Bain, for example, was the only company on the entire list with a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5.0 — about 0.3 points higher than the overall average of 4.3. The companies must also must fill certain requirements, like a minimum of 1,000 employees, in order to be eligible for the main list.

Here’s the list of Top 25 Best Places to Work in 2019, with their respective rating in parentheses:

This isn’t the first time Bain & Company has made it onto the list of 100 Best Places to Work, or even its first time at the top. It’s one of three companies (along with Google and Apple) to land there all 11 years, and is the only one to get the No. 1 spot four times: in 2012, 2014, 2017, and now 2019. The last time it dipped below No. 2 was in 2013.

Employees on Glassdoor say its because of the people, the compensation, and the emphasis management puts on a community-based work environment.

“Bain really lives and breathes its values,” said one San Francisco-based manager. “I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact.”

Last year, it was the No. 2 company on the list, second only to Facebook. But a year of controversies for the social network company likely pushed it down to the No. 7 spot, just ahead of Google, which seemed to have paid a price of its own for its tumultuous year; it didn’t break the Top 5 for the first time in five years. At a time when the unemployment rate is at a historic low, employees can afford to be picky about their company and its values.

“In today’s tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist.

Those employers were largely technology companies, as shown by the industry breakdown below. But consulting companies — like Bain — can take credit for the highest average rating.

Small & Medium-Sized Companies

Glassdoor also assessed small and medium-sized companies to give due credit to companies with fewer than 1,000 employees. The 50 companies on this list were rated higher on average than the large companies — in fact, at 4.8, the average was higher than the most highly rated company on the “Large” list.

Topping the list of 50 sub-1,000 employees was Heap, a software company that builds analytics tools to help businesses measure customer behavior. Unsurprisingly, there were 18 other technology companies on this list, but the next biggest sector had zero representation on the “Large” list: seven advertising and marketing companies are considered Best Places to Work in 2019, according to Glassdoor’s data.

Newcomers

Of the 100 large companies, 31 made their debut to Glassdoor’s Best Companies to Work list in 2019, but they didn’t make a huge impact on the overall rating one way or another. The newcomers averaged the same 4.3/5.0 as the complete list, about 0.5 lower than the small and medium-sized companies averaged.

And once again, the technology and health care sectors dominated. Of the 31 new companies, 7 were technology companies and 6 were health care:

These are the companies that earned a spot on the “Best Places to Work” list for the first time in 2019: