It’s National Cookie Day! Here’s Where You Can Get FREE Cookies Today

National Cookie Day 2018 is Tuesday, December 4. And while National Cookie Day belongs squarely in the category of fake food holidays created by marketers, at least this event arrives with super sweet deals — namely, free cookies.

You can get free cookies on National Cookie Day at places like Mrs. Fields, Insomnia Cookies, and Great American Cookies. Here’s a list of where you can get free cookies today:

Everyone can get a free cookie (original chocolate chip) at Great American Cookies locations on Tuesday, no purchase required.

Insomnia Cookies is promising the following special cookie deals for National Cookie Day 2018: Each customer gets one traditional cookie for free at stores on December 4, and on December 5 and 6, you’ll get a free traditional cookie with any purchase for delivery.

Customers at Mrs. Fields cookie stores get a free cookie on Tuesday when they make any purchase, in honor of National Cookie Day 2018.

For National Cookie Day 2018, Nestle Toll House Cafe locations will give you three free cookies when you buy three classic cookies.

You can get a free chocolate chunk cookie bite with any sandwich purchase at Penn Station East Coast Subs on Tuesday.

If you’re a first-time subscriber to the Plated meal kit subscription service, you can get free dessert for a year added to each of your orders. To get the special National Cookie Day deal, you must sign up with Plated on Tuesday and enter the code promo cookieday in the appropriate box.