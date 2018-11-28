Cyber Week Toy Deals Feature Big Discounts on Legos, LOL Surprise! and More. Here’s Where to Buy

Many shoppers think they’ll find the best deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And while we saw an insane number of deals on both of these days in 2018, Black Friday and Cyber Monday do not always have the season’s lowest prices on everything you want to buy — namely, toys.

In fact, over the years research generally indicates that the lowest prices and best toy deals tend to appear just after Cyber Monday and stretching into early December. In other words, if you are buying holiday gifts for kids this year, right now is when you should be shopping for the best toy deals.

We have seen tons of awesome toy deals pop up this week from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon — who are all clamoring to gain market share in the wake of Toys “R” Us going out of business. Toy deals featuring 50% off discounts are fairly common right about now, and we’ve even spotted deals on super hot toys like Legos and L.O.L. Surprise.

Here are the best toy deals right now. Be aware, though, that toy prices change all the time online — for that matter, prices on all kinds of products can fluctuate rapidly at this time of year. All the toys prices below were valid as of Wednesday morning, and they were all listed as in-stock and available for shipping at the time of publishing. But that could change at any moment.

Walmart Toy Deals (and Some Home Goods Too)

Walmart sells everything, and its Cyber Week sales are particularly heavy on toy deals and home goods, including 50% or more off on select blenders, furniture, and cookware. Here are Walmart’s best deals right now.

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Target Toy Deals

Target has 50% off discounts on hundreds of toys right now, including major sales on board games. Here are a few of the best toy deals at Target we spotted:

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Best Toy Deals at Amazon

Amazon has tons of toy deals right now too, including 30% off sales on most Melissa & Doug toys and across-the-board discounts on Funko figures. Also, in many cases, Amazon matches prices with the toy sales at Walmart and Target. So if you’re having trouble finding the best deals somewhere else, it’s worth checking if they’re in stock at Amazon. Here are some of the top toy deals being promoted during Amazon Cyber Week sales, though some of them are “Lightning Deals” that may only be available for a few hours today:

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon