Cyber Week Toy Deals Feature Big Discounts on Legos, LOL Surprise! and More. Here’s Where to Buy

Many shoppers think they’ll find the best deals on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And while we saw an insane number of deals on both of these days in 2018, Black Friday and Cyber Monday do not always have the season’s lowest prices on everything you want to buy — namely, toys.
In fact, over the years research generally indicates that the lowest prices and best toy deals tend to appear just after Cyber Monday and stretching into early December. In other words, if you are buying holiday gifts for kids this year, right now is when you should be shopping for the best toy deals.
We have seen tons of awesome toy deals pop up this week from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon — who are all clamoring to gain market share in the wake of Toys “R” Us going out of business. Toy deals featuring 50% off discounts are fairly common right about now, and we’ve even spotted deals on super hot toys like Legos and L.O.L. Surprise.
Here are the best toy deals right now. Be aware, though, that toy prices change all the time online — for that matter, prices on all kinds of products can fluctuate rapidly at this time of year. All the toys prices below were valid as of Wednesday morning, and they were all listed as in-stock and available for shipping at the time of publishing. But that could change at any moment.
Walmart Toy Deals (and Some Home Goods Too)
Walmart sells everything, and its Cyber Week sales are particularly heavy on toy deals and home goods, including 50% or more off on select blenders, furniture, and cookware. Here are Walmart’s best deals right now.
PJ Masks Vehicle Catboy and Cat Car: $5.97 (list price: $12.97)
Peppa Pig Deluxe House Play Set: $24.88 (list price: $40)
Sky Rider Eagle 3 Pro Quadcopter Drone With Wi-Fi Camera: $24.98 (list price: $39.99)
Disney Princess Magical Wand Palace: $27.97 (list price: $49.94)
LEGO Architecture Chicago: $29.99 (list price: $39.99)
Laser X Laser Tag Double Set: $32.88 (list price: $49.99)
L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 Pop-Up Store Carrying Case: $33.99 (list price: $39.88)
Jurassic World Pterano Drone: $49.91 (list price: $99.99)
Doc McStuffins Baby All-in-One Nursery: $49.99 (list price: $91.67)
Ninja Professional Blender: $45 (list price: $89)
Tasty 30-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set + Google Home Mini: $99 (list price: $230)
BergHOFF Essentials 18-Piece Knife Block: $49.99 (list price: $149.99)
Target Toy Deals
Target has 50% off discounts on hundreds of toys right now, including major sales on board games. Here are a few of the best toy deals at Target we spotted:
Hedbanz Original Game: $6.24 (list price: $12.49)
The Oregon Trail Game: $7.49 (list price: $14.99)
Tic Tac Tongue Game: $8.99 (list price: $17.99)
Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition Game: $9.99 (list price: $19.99)
Little Tikes STEM Junior Wonder Lab Toy With Experiments: $89.99 (list price: 119.99)
Best Toy Deals at Amazon
Amazon has tons of toy deals right now too, including 30% off sales on most Melissa & Doug toys and across-the-board discounts on Funko figures. Also, in many cases, Amazon matches prices with the toy sales at Walmart and Target. So if you’re having trouble finding the best deals somewhere else, it’s worth checking if they’re in stock at Amazon. Here are some of the top toy deals being promoted during Amazon Cyber Week sales, though some of them are “Lightning Deals” that may only be available for a few hours today:
Funko One Mystery Figure: Stranger Things: $4.49 (list price: $8.99)
aGreatLife Deluxe Speed Cuby 2x2 Cube (Two): $5.89 (list price: $9.99)
Ravensburger Disney Moana 100 Piece Puzzle: $8.39 (list price: $13.99)
K'NEX Mario Kart 8 Building Set: $9.99 (list price: $16.99)
Melissa & Doug Deluxe Tool Belt: $13.99 (list price: $19.99)
ERC4Kids Soft Zone Play Climb and Slide: $78.36 (list price: $159.99)
KidKraft Annabelle Dollhouse: $91.87 (list price: $146.93)