How to Watch the Titans vs. Texans 'Monday Night Football' Game Online for Free Tonight

The “Monday Night Football” game tonight features two division rivals in contention for the playoffs: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans.

The Texans, who have a 7-3 record atop the AFC South Division and are playing at home at NRG Stadium, are 6.5-point favorites to win tonight. The Titans, also in the AFC South, are currently ranked third in the division with a 5-5 record.

If the Texans beat the Titans on “Monday Night Football,” it will be their eighth consecutive win. It’s notable, however, that one of the Texans’ three losses in the 2018 NFL season came on week two against the Tennessee Titans, who could still make the playoffs with a strong finish at the end of the regular season.

Overall, fans can expect a very good game on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s how to watch the Titans vs. Texans tonight — online, or on TV — for free.

What Channel Is the Titans vs. Texans Game on Tonight?

ESPN broadcasts “Monday Night Football” each week, including the Titans vs. Texans tonight, and the kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

ESPN is a pay channel that’s included with most cable and satellite TV subscriptions. Assuming you have cable, all you need to do is find ESPN on your TV to watch “Monday Night Football.”

If you don’t have cable, you can still live stream the Titans vs. Texans game for free by way of special mobile phone apps, or with a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN. The options are explained below.

How to Live Stream the Titans vs. Texans for Free

To live stream “Monday Night Football” for free on your phone, simply download either the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL app. These apps show free live streams of many NFL games, including “Monday Night Football” broadcasts, as well as “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, and all Sunday afternoon games normally broadcast on your local CBS and Fox stations.

Fans should take note that these apps can only live stream NFL games on phones. They cannot be used for live streaming on larger screens, such as those on a laptop or connected TV. That’s a bummer, but there are still ways to watch “Monday Night Football” online for free — at least for a limited time.

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” for Free Online

If you don’t have cable and are not content to live stream the Titans vs. Texans game on your phone, consider signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN in its bundle of channels.

Streaming TV services work similarly to cable, in that they group together dozens of channels into a subscription package for one monthly bill. The main difference is that the streaming TV subscribers watch online after logging in on any connected screen they like, instead of having a cable connected to their TV. Streaming TV packages are generally cheaper than cable too, and to entice you to cut the cord and switch to streaming TV they all give free trials to new subscribers.

Each streaming TV service is a little different, with different channel lineups, but most come with ESPN. Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include ESPN in their basic packages, and they all offer free trials that last about a week for new subscribers.

So, to watch the Titans vs. Texans game online for free tonight, you could register for a free trial from one of the services above. Afterward, you’d still have most of a week to try out the service, before deciding if you want to become a paying subscriber.

Basic packages from the streaming TV services cited above cost $25 to $45 per month, after the free trial period expires. Just remember to cancel in time if you do not want to become a paying subscriber.

