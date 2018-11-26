These Are the BEST Cyber Monday TV Deals

TV deals are always in abundance on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And now that Cyber Monday 2018 is finally here, we know there are even more amazing TV deals that usual.

LED TVs, smart TVs, Roku TVs, TVs with HDRs, Amazon Fire Edition TVs: No matter what kind of TV model and features you want, there’s a deal out there. You’ll find super cheap prices starting under $80 for 32-inch models, as well as deals on 50-inch TVs for less than $200.

Here are all the Cyber Monday TV deals you need to know about, from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Take note that Target’s TV deals are even cheaper than the prices below — because the retailer is offering an extra 15% off sitewide for Cyber Monday.

All of these models were listed as in stock and available for shipping on the morning of Cyber Monday 2018. But our advice is to snatch up the cheap TV you want soon, because there’s no telling how quickly they’ll sell out.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 TV Deals

Sharp 32-Inch LED Smart Roku TV: $99.99 at Best Buy (list price: $179.99)

Westinghouse 50-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $199.99 at Best Buy (list price: $329.99)

Samsung 50-Inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $327.99 at Best Buy (list price: $449.99)

Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $599.99 at Best Buy (list price: $799.99)

