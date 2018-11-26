These Are the BEST Cyber Monday TV Deals

By Brad Tuttle
10:30 AM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

TV deals are always in abundance on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And now that Cyber Monday 2018 is finally here, we know there are even more amazing TV deals that usual.

LED TVs, smart TVs, Roku TVs, TVs with HDRs, Amazon Fire Edition TVs: No matter what kind of TV model and features you want, there’s a deal out there. You’ll find super cheap prices starting under $80 for 32-inch models, as well as deals on 50-inch TVs for less than $200.

Here are all the Cyber Monday TV deals you need to know about, from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Take note that Target’s TV deals are even cheaper than the prices below — because the retailer is offering an extra 15% off sitewide for Cyber Monday.

All of these models were listed as in stock and available for shipping on the morning of Cyber Monday 2018. But our advice is to snatch up the cheap TV you want soon, because there’s no telling how quickly they’ll sell out.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 TV Deals

Polaroid 32-Inch LED TV: $79.99 at Target (list price: $159.99)

Courtesy of Target

Sceptre 32-Inch HD LED TV: $89.99 at Walmart (list price: $179.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

Insignia 24-Inch HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $99.99 at Amazon (list price: $150)

Courtesy of Amazon

Vizio 24-Inch Smartcast TV: $99.99 at Target (list price: $119.99)

Courtesy of Target

Sharp 32-Inch LED Smart Roku TV: $99.99 at Best Buy (list price: $179.99)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Polaroid 32-Inch HD Smart LED TV: $119.99 at Walmart (list price: $179.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

Element 32-Inch Smart LED TV: $119.99 at Target (list price: $149.99)

Courtesy of Target

Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $129.99 at Amazon (list price: $180)

Courtesy of Amazon

Sharp 32-Inch HD Smart LED TV: $149.99 at Walmart (list price: $229.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

RCA 40-Inch FHD LED TV: $149.99 at Walmart (list price: $299.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

TCL 40-Inch Smart LED Roku TV: $199.99 at Amazon (list price: $316)

Courtesy of Amazon

Westinghouse 50-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $199.99 at Best Buy (list price: $329.99)

Courtesy of Best Buy

RCA 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $229.99 at Walmart (list price: $379.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

Samsung 50-Inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $327.99 at Best Buy (list price: $449.99)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Sharp 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $339.99 at Walmart (list price: $499.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K UHD TV With HDR: $599.99 at Best Buy (list price: $799.99)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Samsung 65-Inch Smart UHD TV: $749.99 at Target (list price: $999.99)

Courtesy of Target

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 72% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE