How to Watch Today's NFL Games Online for Free, Including Vikings vs. Bears on 'Sunday Night Football'

Cowboys vs. Falcons, Steelers vs. Jaguars, and Eagles vs. Saints are on the NFL game schedule today, which ends with a Vikings vs. Bears game on “Sunday Night Football” tonight.

What NFL games are on TV today? Well, the answer depends partly on where you live. All fans get to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football,” which is broadcast nationally on NBC. Other NFL games today are broadcast on CBS and Fox stations, though local channels choose to air the games that are likely to interest the regional fan base.

Here’s how to watch NFL games for free — online or on TV — on Sunday, November 18, including options for live streaming games on your phone and watching NFL games that aren’t being broadcast on your local stations.

What’s the NFL Game Schedule Today?

What NFL games are on TV today? Here’s the full NFL game schedule for Sunday, November 18:

• Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Houston Texans vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

• Oakland Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

• Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

• Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Even if you don’t have cable, you should be able to watch the NFL games being broadcast locally in your area. All you need is a digital antenna, which costs about $25. Hook it up to your TV and in most of the country you’ll be able to tune in unlimited free broadcasts of major networks like CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, and PBS — in hi-def no less.

How to Live Stream NFL Games Today for Free on Your Phone

If you are on the go on Sunday, or simply want to live stream NFL games on your phone for whatever reason, download the latest version of the Yahoo Sports app or NFL App. With either app, you get free live streams of many NFL games on your phone. Specially, the apps let you live stream all of the games broadcast locally in your area — your local team’s games will be among them — in addition to all nationally televised games like “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and “Thursday Night Football” on Fox.

The NFL live streams on these apps are available only on phones. They cannot be used for live streaming on a larger screen, like a laptop or connected TV. That’s a bummer, but there are other options if you want to watch NFL games online on a larger screen.

How to Watch NFL Games Online for Free on Any Screen

To watch NFL games online on a laptop, tablet, or any screen larger than a phone, consider signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service such as Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV. Each of these services comes with dozens of pay channels, and in most of the country subscribers also get live streams of local broadcast channels, including CBS, Fox, and NBC.

These streaming TV package prices generally start at $40 per month, and all are available for free to new subscribers during trial periods that last about a week. So sports fans could sign up and stream NFL games today for free, and then still have the rest of the week to test out the service. Just remember to cancel before the free trial is over if you do not want to become a paying subscriber.

How to Watch Any NFL Game Today You Want

All of the options above let you watch only the games being broadcast on your local broadcast stations. If you want to watch NFL games airing only in other parts of the country — a.k.a. “out-of-market” games — then a digital antenna or basic cable or streaming package won’t cut it.

To watch out-of-market NFL games, you must get a special package like DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. Prices start at $300 per season, and subscribers get to watch NFL games broadcast all over the country.

The cheaper way to watch out-of-market NFL games is NFL Game Pass. This package lets you watch (or stream) all NFL games after they’re over. The tradeoff to watching after everyone else knows the end result is that NFL Game Pass gives you the option to watch condensed, commercial-free versions of the games. As mentioned, the cost is cheaper than NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Game Pass costs $99.99 for the 2018 NFL season, and new subscribers get a seven-day free trial.

