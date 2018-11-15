How to Watch the Packers vs. Seahawks 'Thursday Night Football' Game Online for Free Tonight

The “Thursday Night Football” game tonight should be a great matchup: Packers vs. Seahawks.

The Green Bay Packers, led by one the NFL’s greatest-ever quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, are 4-4-1 thus far in the 2018 season. The Seattle Seahawks, led by another Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson, have a similar record at 4-5. Both teams are very alive in the hunt to make the playoffs, so tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game absolutely matters.

Who is the favorite in the Packers vs. Seahawks game tonight? Well, the official betting odds indicate that the Seahawks, playing their home stadium, CenturyLink Field, have a slight edge: Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite to beat Green Bay.

If you want to know how to watch the Packers vs. Seahawks “Thursday Night Football” game — online, or on regular TV — for free, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the options.

What Channel Is the Packers vs. Seahawks Game On?

Tonight’s Packers vs. Seahawks TV broadcast is being handled by Fox, like most “Thursday Night Football” games this season. To watch, simply find your local Fox station on TV.

Most satellite or cable TV subscriptions come with Fox, as well as other major broadcast networks like CBS, ABC, and NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch “Thursday Night Football” in most of the country by connecting your TV to a digital antenna.

A basic digital antenna costs about $25 or less, and with it you can watch Fox and other over-the-air networks for free — assuming you live close enough to receive the local signal. What’s more, modern digital antennas offer viewing in hi-def. They’re well worth the minimal investment if you don’t want to pay a monthly cable bill.

How to Live Stream the Packers vs. Seahawks Game for Free

You’ve got several options to watch the Packers vs. Seahawks game online — and yes, you can live stream it for free.

First off, as we have reported earlier this season, you can live stream NFL games for free on your phone with two apps. Not every NFL game is available for a free live stream, but you can indeed use one of the apps to watch the Packers vs. Seahawks game online on Thursday night.

Here are the details on how to live stream NFL games on your phone:

After downloading the latest versions of either the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL App, you’ll be able to live stream a host of games on your phone. Specifically, the Yahoo Sports app and NFL App let fans live stream games that are being broadcast locally in their region by networks like CBS and Fox, as well as all nationally broadcast primetime games. That includes “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and “Thursday Night Football” on the NFL Network and Fox.

Unfortunately, these apps can only be used to live stream NFL games on a phone. You can’t watch games online on a larger screen, like a laptop, tablet, or connected TV, with these apps.

However, Amazon Prime members can live stream the Packers vs. Seahawks game tonight for free on any screen they want. Log in to your Prime account, and you’ll be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Video.

If you are not a Prime member, you could still watch the game and test out the service during a 30-day free trial if you’re a new subscriber. It’s probably not a bad time to sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription: Members get free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases, a perk that could come in handy during the winter holiday shopping season. After the free trial, Amazon Prime membership generally costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Yet another option to live stream “Thursday Night Football” for free is available by way of a free trial of a streaming TV service such as Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV. These services work similarly to cable, in that they bundle dozens of channels together for one monthly fee, and they include live streams of local channels like Fox, NBC, and ABC in most of the country.

These live streaming TV packages generally start at $40 to $45 per month, but free trials are available for new subscribers. So you could register and watch the Packers vs. Seahawks game for free tonight, and still have the rest of the week to try out the service before deciding if you want to pay. If you don’t, remember to cancel before the free trial period is over.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.