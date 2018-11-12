How to Watch the 'Monday Night Football' Giants vs. 49ers Game Online for Free Tonight

Tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game, in week 10 of the 2018 NFL season, features two teams that only have three wins between them: the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Giants vs. 49ers betting odds, the 49ers — who are 2-7 and playing at home at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. — are 3-point favorites to beat Eli Manning and the 1-7 Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 12, and the game, like all “Monday Night Football” matchups, is being broadcast on ESPN.

While ESPN is a pay channel, there are ways to watch “Monday Night Football” for free even if you don’t have cable. You can live stream the Giants vs. 49ers game on your phone, or you could consider registering for a free trial of a streaming TV service to watch “Monday Night Football” on ESPN tonight. Here are all the options to watch the 49ers vs. Giants — online or on TV — for free tonight.

How to Live Stream the Giants vs. 49ers for Free

If you don’t have cable or another pay TV service, the easiest way to live stream “Monday Night Football” is by downloading the newest version of the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL app to your phone. These apps let you live stream many NFL games for free, including broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, plus all of the Sunday NFL games broadcast on your local CBS and Fox stations.

While these apps make it easy to watch NFL games online, the live streams are only available on a phone — not a tablet, laptop, or any large screen.

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” for Free Online

If you don’t have cable and want to watch “Monday Night Football” for free on a screen that’s larger than your phone, considering signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service such as Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV.

All of these streaming TV services include ESPN with their basic packages, which cost $25 to $45 per month but are available for free to new subscribers during trials that last about a week. If you register today, you could watch “Monday Night Football” online for free tonight, and then still have the rest of the week to try out the service.

If you decide you do not want to become a paying subscriber, remember to cancel the service before the free trial is over. If you don’t cancel in time, you’ll be charged in full for the first month.

