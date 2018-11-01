How to Watch the 'Thursday Night Football' Raiders vs. 49ers Game Online for Free Tonight

“Thursday Night Football” in week nine of the 2018 NFL season features two Bay Area teams that have two wins between them: Raiders vs. 49ers.

The Oakland Raiders are 1-6 so far in the 2018 season under head coach Jon Gruden, with their lone win coming over the Cleveland Browns. The San Francisco 49ers are 1-7, with their single victory coming in the second week of the season over the Detroit Lions. For the gamblers out there, the Raiders vs. 49ers betting odds say that the home team 49ers are 3-point favorites to win tonight.

The Raiders vs. 49ers kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the main broadcast on Fox. There are also ways to live stream “Thursday Night Football” for free tonight. Here are all the options fans have to watch the Raiders vs. 49ers “Thursday Night Football” game for free — online, or on TV — tonight.

Most “Thursday Night Football” games in 2018, including 49ers vs. Raiders tonight, have TV broadcasts on both local Fox stations and the NFL Network.

Even if you don’t have cable, fans in most parts of the country should be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” for free on TV with a digital antenna. A basic digital antenna costs about $25, and, depending on where you live, should give you access to multiple free, over-the-air broadcast networks, including Fox, CBS, PBS, and ABC.

If you do have a satellite or cable TV package, it probably comes with these channels (and perhaps the NFL Network too) in the bundle. In either case, simply find the appropriate channel to watch “Thursday Night Football” for free tonight.

How to Live Stream Raiders vs. 49ers for Free

If you don’t have a TV or simply prefer to watch the game online, there are multiple ways to live stream “Thursday Night Football” for free. As we’ve previously reported, fans can live stream NFL games — including tonight’s Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football” — for free on their phones with a mobile app:

After downloading the latest versions of either the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL App, you’ll be able to live stream a host of games on your phone. Specifically, the Yahoo Sports app and NFL App let fans live stream games that are being broadcast locally in their region by networks like CBS and Fox, as well as all nationally broadcast primetime games. That includes “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and “Thursday Night Football” on the NFL Network and Fox.

The main problem with live streaming NFL games on these apps is that you can only view on a phone. The apps do not allow you to stream NFL games on a larger screen, such as a laptop, tablet, or connected TV.

How to Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online for Free

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can live stream the Raiders vs. 49ers game tonight on Amazon Video — and you can watch on any device you like. Just log in to your Amazon Prime account, and the live stream will be available for free.

If you are a Raiders or 49ers fan, and you don’t have a Prime subscription but have been curious about the service, consider signing up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial period. That way, you can live stream “Thursday Night Football” tonight for free, and you’d still have nearly a full month’s more time to try it out.

In addition to Amazon Video content, Amazon Prime members get free music stream, special discounts at Whole Foods, and free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases. Amazon Prime members generally pay $119 per year or $12.99 per month for the service, which comes with perks like free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases.

Yet another way to watch the Raiders vs. 49ers game online for free tonight is available by way of a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes Fox stations in its packages.

In most of the country, the streaming TV services Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV include broadcasts of local Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, and PBS stations in their packages. Basic packages costs $40 to $45 per month, but are available to new subscribers for free during trial periods that last about a week.

You will be charged in full for the streaming TV service package if you don’t cancel before the free trial period ends. So if you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, you must remember to cancel in time.

