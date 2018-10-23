How to Watch the 2018 World Series Online for Free Tonight: Dodgers vs. Red Sox

The 2018 World Series start tonight, with two historic franchises battling for the Major League Baseball championship: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox. The first pitch in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 23.

The Dodgers have been to 20 World Series over their decades in Brooklyn and L.A., and won the championship six times. The Boston Red Sox have been to the World Series 12 times and won the title eight times, including three championships since 2004.

The two franchises have faced each other once in the World Series — way back in 1916, when the Dodgers were known as the Robins and their team was still in Brooklyn. Babe Ruth pitched for the Red Sox and their World Series home games weren’t even played in Fenway Park. Considering how much success both teams have had, it’s somewhat surprising that 2018 will mark the first modern Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series.

The 2018 World Series starting pitchers in Game 1 are two aces: Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers, and Chris Sale for the Red Sox. As for World Series betting odds and predictions, the Red Sox are picked as the favorite to win the title — which shouldn’t come as a surprise after the team reached a franchise-high 108 wins in the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2018 World Series — online or on TV, for free.

What Channel Is the Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series On?

It’s not difficult to figure out how to watch the 2018 World Series for free: Unlike the previous MLB playoff series, which were broadcast on pay channels like ESPN and TBS, the entirety of the Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series is on Fox.

If you have a basic satellite or cable TV package, it probably comes with Fox and other major networks like NBC, ABC, and CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the World Series for free in most of the country with a digital antenna. You can buy one for about $25, and once it’s connected to your TV you’ll get access to unlimited hi-def free broadcasts of over-the-air networks, including Fox.

Simply find your local Fox station (assuming there’s one close enough to tune in with an antenna), and you can watch the Red Sox and Dodgers World Series games for free.

When Are the 2018 World Series Games?

The Dodgers vs. Red Sox 2018 World Series game schedule is listed below. In all cases, the home team is listed second, and because it’s a best-of-seven series the asterisks indicate games that may or may not be necessary. As you can see, if the series goes to a full seven games, the deciding World Series Game 7 would take place on Halloween.

• Game 1: Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, October 23, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 2: Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, October 24, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Friday, October 26, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 4: Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Saturday, October 27, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 5*: Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Sunday, October 28, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 6*: Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, October 30, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

• Game 7*: Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, October 31, 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox

How to Live Stream the 2018 World Series Tonight for Free

While all of the Dodgers vs. Red Sox games are available for free on TV, you may be hoping to watch the 2018 World Series online. And yes, it is possible to watch the World Series online for free with a little strategizing.

First off, if you subscribe to cable or another pay TV service that includes Fox broadcasts, you can live stream the Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series games online at foxsportsgo.com or via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll be prompted to log in with a participating account number and password in order to access the free World Series live stream.

Considering that you must sign in with a cable account or something equivalent, watching the World Series online with the Fox Sports live stream may not seem really free.

The other option to live stream the 2018 World Series is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes Fox in its packages. The streaming TV services Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include local broadcast networks like Fox in basic packages in most of the country. These streaming TV services cost $40 and up per month, but they are all available to new subscribers with free trials lasting about a week.

If you want to live stream the World Series tonight for free, then, you could register with one of these streaming services and find your local Fox station. After you watch the World Series tonight online — on any screen you like — you’d still have several days left on the free trial to test the service out and stream Dodgers vs. Red Sox games throughout most or all of the 2018 World Series.

Just remember, if you choose not to become a paying subscriber, be sure to cancel the service before the free trial period ends. If you don’t cancel in time, you’ll be charged the full monthly rate.

