How to Watch Tonight's 'Monday Night Football' Giants vs. Falcons Game Online for Free

Tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game is the New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the NFL game is being broadcast on ESPN, although football fans have other options to view the match-up.

The Giants have one of the NFL’s most exciting players in rookie running back Saquon Barkley, but overall the team has struggled under head coach Pat Shurmur and veteran quarterback Eli Manning. The Giants are 1-5 so far in the 2018 NFL season, and are considered underdogs while on the road during “Monday Night Football.” The Giants vs. Falcons betting odds say that the 2-3 Falcons are 5.5-point favorites to win.

ESPN is a pay channel, of course, but NFL fans can watch the Giants vs. Falcons game tonight for free even if they don’t have cable. Here are the ways to watch “Monday Night Football” for free — online or on TV.

How to Live Stream the Giants vs. Falcons Game for Free

The arrival of the 2018 football season brought good news: a new option making it easy — and free — for fans to live stream NFL games on their phones.

Download the newest version of the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL app and you can live stream all of the Sunday NFL games being broadcast in your region on CBS, Fox, and NBC (including “Sunday Night Football”), as well as ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and Fox and the NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football.”

These apps are free to download, and it’s also free to live stream the games. The only catch is that the streams are solely available online on phones. You cannot use the apps to live stream games on a larger screen, such as a tablet, laptop, or connected TV.

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” for Free Online

If you don’t have ESPN and were hoping to watch “Monday Night Football” for free on a larger screen, consider signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN in its bundle of channels.

Streaming TV packages which feature ESPN start at $25 to $45 per month, depending on the service and the channels included. But each package comes with free trial periods for new subscribers that last about a week. New subscribers could register today and watch the ESPN broadcast of Giants vs. Falcons on “Monday Night Football” for free, and still have a few days afterwards to continue to test out the service.

Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends if you do not want to become a paying subscriber.

As for which streaming TV service is best, that’s a personal decision based mostly on your budget and the kind of channels your household watches most. The streaming TV services Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include ESPN with their basic packages, alongside dozens of other channels.

