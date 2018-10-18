How to Watch the 'Thursday Night Football' Broncos vs. Cardinals Game Online for Free Tonight

It’s a Thursday in October, and football fans know that means another “Thursday Night Football” game is on the schedule. Tonight’s NFL game is the Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals.

“Thursday Night Football” kickoff time is 8:20 p.m. ET, and fans who want to watch the game on TV or live stream the Broncos vs. Cardinals for free have multiple options tonight — including watching online with Amazon Prime.

The game is being played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, but the home team Cardinals, who have a lowly 1-5 record this season, are the underdogs. The Broncos vs. Cardinals betting odds indicate that the Broncos, with a record of 2-4, are 2-point favorites to win tonight.

Here are all the ways you can watch the Broncos vs. Cardinals “Thursday Night Football” game for free.

What Channel Is the Broncos vs. Cardinals Game On Tonight?

Tonight’s game, like most “Thursday Night Football” matchups, is being broadcast on both Fox and the NFL Network. The easiest way to watch the Broncos vs. Cardinals game for free is tuning in to your local Fox station.

If you have a basic satellite or cable TV subscription, the package probably includes broadcast networks like Fox and NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you should still be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” for free with a digital antenna. You can buy one for about $25, and in most of the country once it’s connected to your TV it will provide free, unlimited viewing of over-the-air networks, including Fox, CBS, PBS, and ABC.

How to Live Stream the Broncos vs. Cardinals for Free

In addition to traditional TV viewing, there are plenty of ways to watch “Thursday Night Football” online for free. As we’ve previously reported, fans can live stream many NFL games — including “Thursday Night Football” — for free on their phones by way of new features on two mobile apps:

After downloading the latest versions of either the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL App, you’ll be able to live stream a host of games on your phone. Specifically, the Yahoo Sports app and NFL App let fans live stream games that are being broadcast locally in their region by networks like CBS and Fox, as well as all nationally broadcast primetime games. That includes “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and “Thursday Night Football” on the NFL Network and Fox.

Bear in mind, though, that these apps only allow live streaming on phones. They cannot be used to live stream NFL games on a larger screen, like a tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch “Thursday Night Football” Online on Any Screen You Want

Amazon Prime members can live stream the Broncos vs. Cardinals game for free tonight on any screen they want, including a laptop, tablet, or TV.

Heading into the 2018 season, Amazon cut a deal with the NFL giving it the right to stream 11 “Thursday Night Football” games on Amazon Prime. Tonight’s Broncos vs. Cardinals game is one of the matchups you can stream on Amazon Video — assuming you’re a Prime member.

Amazon Prime subscriptions generally cost $119 per year or $12.99 per month, and there are 30-day free trial periods for new subscribers. In addition to access to Amazon Video content, Prime subscribers get free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases and unlimited streaming of certain music content.

Yet another way to watch NFL games online, including tonight’s Broncos vs. Cardinals game on “Thursday Night Football,” is via a streaming TV service such as Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV.

These live streaming services include dozens of pay channels in their packages, and in most of the country they also come with access to local broadcasts of channels like Fox and CBS. Subscriptions for these services start at roughly $40 to $45 per month, but you can use them to live stream “Thursday Night Football” for free during a free trial period. They all offer free trials, lasting about a week for new subscribers. Just remember that you must cancel before the trial ends if you don’t want to become a paying subscriber.

