This Is the Best City for Jobs Right Now

This Pennsylvania city is perhaps best known for its stunning bridges, history of steel production, and spirited sports teams. But it now has another eye-catching attribute: jobs.

For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh is the best city for jobs, according to a new study from jobs site Glassdoor. The city built on the Industrial Revolution now has more than 91,000 jobs available, including openings for registered nurses, financial advisors and warehouse associates, among other professions, according to Glassdoor.

But the number of open jobs wasn’t the only consideration in Glassdoor’s analysis. The jobs website ranked each city in its study on three factors, equally: the cost of living, the likelihood of getting hired there, and how much current employees like their jobs.

The rankings come amid a strong labor market as jobless claims fall and openings outnumber unemployment figures. Over the last several years, Pittsburgh has undergone a transformation in its job market as a burgeoning tech industry has taken shape. As of March 2018, there were more than 40% more jobs in technology companies and research and development sectors than there were in iron and steel mills, according to a recent report from Reuters.

Glassdoor’s analysis didn’t pinpoint particular business sectors that could be responsible for a city’s place on the list, says Amanda Stansell, an economic research analyst at the company. “But we do know that Pittsburgh has reinvented itself from its roots as a blue-collar industrial hub to one with a fast-growing technology sector,” she says.

It’s not just Pittsburgh. Stansell says a number of the cities that made it in the top 25 list have strong technology presences, as well as a number of healthcare and consulting gigs. Take Boston, which made it on the list this year for the first time and now boasts more than 200,000 openings across those sectors. Tech behemoths San Francisco and Seattle ranked 22nd and 23rd on the list, respectively, as their high number of job openings and employee satisfaction ratings were brought down by the hefty cost of living in each city.

A slew of mid-sized cities like Pittsburgh are among the highest ranks this year, with St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Hartford rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full list of Glassdoor’s best cities for jobs in 2018:

1. Pittsburgh, PA

Job Openings: 91,849

Median Base Salary: $46,500

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.2

Median Home Value: $141,300

2. St. Louis, MO

Job Openings: 75,061

Median Base Salary: $48,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Median Home Value: $161,400

3. Indianapolis, IN

Job Openings: 55,344

Median Base Salary: $45,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $152,800

4. Cincinnati, OH

Job Openings: 61,320

Median Base Salary: $45,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

Median Home Value: $160,900

5. Hartfod, CT

Job Openings: 40,978

Median Base Salary: $55,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

Median Home Value: $227,600

6. Boston, MA

Job Openings: 211,602

Median Base Salary: $62,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Median Home Value: $455,600

7. Memphis, TN

Job Openings: 26,022

Median Base Salary: $43,900

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $133,100

8. Raleigh, NC

Job Openings: 49,003

Median Base Salary: $50,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $255,000

9. Cleveland, OH

Job Openings: 44,385

Median Base Salary: $46,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.2

Median Home Value: $141,100

10. Detroit, MI

Job Openings: 88,993

Median Base Salary: $50,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

Median Home Value: $154,900

11. Kansas City, MO

Job Openings: 57,362

Median Base Salary: $48,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $181,400

12. Washington, D.C.

Job Openings: 239,832

Median Base Salary: $64,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.6

Median Home Value: $399,500

13. Birmingham, AL

Job Openings: 24,864

Median Base Salary: $42,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $139,100

14. Chicago, IL

Job Openings: 271,947

Median Base Salary: $54,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $220,400

15. Columbus, OH

Job Openings: 54,711

Median Base Salary: $47,500

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3

Median Home Value: $182,200

16. Louisville, KY

Job Openings: 29,495

Median Base Salary: $42,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $155,200

17. Baltimore, MD

Job Openings: 93,092

Median Base Salary: $50,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $264,800

18. Philadelphia, PA

Job Openings: 173,717

Median Base Salary: $50,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $228,100

19. Atlanta, GA

Job Openings: 145,356

Median Base Salary: $50,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $204,600

20. Oklahoma City, OK

Job Openings: 27,186

Median Base Salary: $38,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Median Home Value: $142,400

21. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Job Openings: 102,664

Median Base Salary: $53,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $261,300

22. San Francisco, CA

Job Openings: 193,262

Median Base Salary: $80,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.6

Median Home Value: $953,600

23. Seattle, WA

Job Openings: 137,990

Median Base Salary: $64,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Median Home Value: $492,700

24. Richmond, VA

Job Openings: 34,802

Median Base Salary: $47,000

Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.4

Median Home Value: $223,200

25. Charlotte, NC