Sears Is Closing 142 More Stores as It Files for Bankruptcy — and Everything Will Be on Sale

The long-awaited Sears bankruptcy is finally here. On Monday, Sears Holdings announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure the company and save the troubled retailer from oblivion.

Shoppers can expect more Sears store closures, as well as Sears liquidation sales, in brick-and-mortar locations around the country: The company says it will be closing an additional 142 stores by the end of the year.

Which Sears Stores Are Closing?

The company has announced so many different store closures and liquidation sales in 2018 that it’s been difficult to keep an official Sears store closing list.

Early in 2018, Sears Holdings said that it would close 166 stores this year. In May, the company said it had identified 100 more unprofitable stores in the U.S. and would close 72 of them in the near future. Sears then tweaked those plans and said it would shut down “only” 63 locations, including 48 Sears store closures and 15 Kmart store closures. Yet another list was released at the end of August — this one announcing liquidation sales at 46 Sears stores, starting immediately.

The company hasn't specified which stores will be shut down in its latest round of Sears stores that will close. We will update this story with a new list of Sears stores closing as soon as the information is released.

How many Sears stores are there now, and how many will still be in business by the end of 2018? It’s hard to keep an accurate tally. According to Business Insider, there were 866 Kmart and Sears stores still open as of September 13, down from nearly 2,000 stores five years ago.

When Do Sears Liquidation Sales Start? Are There Good Deals?

Sears liquidation sales are already well underway at dozens of stores around the country. Liquidation sales are expected to be completed at 46 stores by the end of November 2018.

As for the 142 new store closures announced this week, Sears says, “Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin shortly.”

Shoppers should be warned, however, that these stores aren’t overflowing with amazing deals. In general, shoppers can expect decent to mediocre discounting at Sears stores set to be closed, with some excellent bargains mixed in here and there. Like we saw with the liquidation sales at Toys “R” Us stores earlier this year, retailers tend to offer small markdowns at the start of store liquidation sales, and then ramp up discounts as the weeks go by.

At one Sears store liquidation sale a MONEY staffer visited recently, most clothes and shoes were 50% off regular prices. Tools were more likely to see discounts of 10% to 20% off, while most lawn mowers, snow blowers, home appliances, and other big-ticket items were discounted at roughly 30% to 40%.

These are decent discounts, but it’s hard to tell what constitutes a true deal because regular prices at Sears and other department stores are so inflated nowadays. In many cases, the Sears liquidation sale prices are along the lines of what shoppers have seen regularly in weekly circulars and special sales events. In one study from 2015, analysts said that the average discounts on Black Friday at Kmart and Sears were 50% and 42%, respectively.

The one major upside at Sears liquidation sales is that absolutely everything in stores is marked down. Whereas with weekly sales and even events like Black Friday, shoppers have to sift through full-price merchandise to find the deals, Sears liquidation sales feature across-the-board discounts on all items — and even the store fixtures are on sale.

So if there’s something you’ve been wanting to buy at Sears or Kmart — Craftsman tools, Kenmore appliances, Levi’s jeans, Timberland boots, and so on — now’s the time to check out the liquidation sale if there’s a store closing in your area. You’re guaranteed to get a discount, if not a rock-bottom price.